New books on the shelves

Drop of the Last Cloud
Sangeetha G
Ukiyoto Publishing
Rs.300
Set in Travancore in a tumultuous period, when its old matrilineal system is changing, the novel explores the life of a woman from the feudal class, who tries to refashion herself as old certainties collapse. It is a coming-of-age tale and as well as a historical novel capturing the upheavals of Kerala’s Renaissance in the early 20th century.
___
Cockatoo
Yashraj Goswami
Pan
Rs.499
The 12 stories about love, loss, identity and relationships capture the characters at turning points in their lives—a man on the verge of jumping out of his seventh-floor window; two men attempting to come to terms with their love for each other. Their tales interweave, creating a tapestry of emotions and nuances.
___
The Zamindar’s Ghost
Khayaal Patel
HarperCollins India
Rs.299
In this homage to the campy horror movies of 1980s Bollywood, the thriller has an idyllic town, a haunted manor, the conflicted scion of a zamindar family, unexplained deaths, and spies acting for Indian revolutionaries against the British East India Company in 1933.
___
A Plain, Blunt Man: The Essential Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Edited by Urvish Kothari
Aleph Book Company
Rs.799
This anthology brings together the writings of one of India’s most prominent founding fathers on subjects such as the accession of princely kingdoms, Indian secularism, the need to protect the interests of minorities, his distaste for sectarian politics, his belief in the idea of a plural India, and much else besides.
___
Bombay Talkies: An Unseen History of Indian Cinema
Edited by Debashree Mukherjee
Mapin Publishing
Rs.2,880
Published in association with The Alkazi of Collection of Photography, New Delhi, this book presents rare photographs of the early days of Indian cinema shot by the cinematographer Josef Wirsching, who was employed at the film studio Bombay Talkies Limited, along with essays by scholars and film historians that help us understand the historical and imaginative value of Wirsching’s photographic archive.
___
Unsealed Covers: A Decade of the Constitution, the Courts and the State
Gautam Bhatia
HarperCollins India
Rs.699
In Unsealed Covers, Gautam Bhatia provides a snapshot of the Indian judiciary between 2014 and 2023, examines the actions of the judiciary and its relationship with the government and also comments on some of the most important judgments of the past decade.
___
Wish List
The Passenger
Cormac McCarthy
Picador
___
The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories
Jamil Jan Kochai
Viking
___
The Trackers
Charles Frazier
Fourth Estate
___
If I Survive You
Jonathan Escoffery
Fourth Estate
___
Deadly Quiet City: True Stories from Wuhan
Murong Xuecun
The New Press
___
Mother Tongue: The Surprising History of Women’s Words
Jenni Nuttall
Viking
___
City of Men: Masculinities and Everyday Morality on Public Transport
Romit Chowdhury
Rutgers University Press
___
Anaïs Nin: A Sea of Lies
Léonie Bischoff; translated by Jenna Allen
Fantagraphics
