  • With its epicentre in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province, the earthquake on February 6 shook five Syrian provinces: Latika, Idlib, Aleppo, Raqqah, and Al-Hasakah.
  • Unlike Turkiye, the international community paid little attention to Syria’s misery, leaving local aid organisations to pick through the mountains of rubble with their bare hands.
  • According to the UN, 6,000 bodies have been recovered so far, including 4,400 in the rebel-held northwest.