Sri Lanka: The stranded state
I WAS in Sri Lanka, the island of serendipity, from May 2 to 13. It was an unplanned visit, and the idea was to visit five cities: Pasikuda, a beach town on the eastern coast; Polonnaruwa, an ancient city and the second oldest of Sri Lanka’s erstwhile kingdoms; Sigiriya, the famous rock fortress located in the northern Matale district; Dambulla, another ancient town in the central province; and Negombo, a major city on the island nation’s west coast, which has been in the news recently for the wave of anti-government violence it saw.
While I was in Dambulla, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned. In the days leading up to this, contrary to what I had expected from news reports, most of Sri Lanka was peaceful, and the Lankans were warm and welcoming.
Even as the country faced one of its worst phases of economic downturn and political instability, life went on, stoically.
Most places remained open to tourists even after emergency had been declared. Indians continued to get a 50 per cent discount in many museums. Tourism, a major revenue source for Sri Lanka, has received the worst blow in the ongoing crisis. It contributed 5.6 per cent to GDP in 2018, which dropped to 0.8 per cent in 2020 because of COVID-19.
With the pandemic showing signs of receding, the island was gearing up to receive tourists when this latest crisis hit. Hotels, restaurants, and souvenir shops welcomed tourists like always, but this time, a little more desperately. People needed cash in hand to fight the monster of inflation. Despite this, during curfews, hostel and homestay owners would offer an extra meal free of cost. “You are our guest; there is no problem for you,” most of them said. At one hostel, the caretaker told me this was the last meal—his food stock was finished.
In Pasikuda, I met fishermen who could not go to sea because they had no fuel for their boats. Those who did go, could not buy oil to cook the fish. The traders who sold fish in the cities did not have ready cash to pay the fishermen.
The island has faced a series of misfortunes—the wrath of a 26-year-long civil war, a devastating tsunami, the Easter bombings of 2018, the spread of COVID-19, and now the economic crisis. There is massive unemployment. I met a software engineer who has had to quit four jobs. He works as a hostel caretaker, earning a third of what he did before, while the prices of commodities like milk have increased almost three times. Many of his classmates are daily wage workers who load and unload gunny bags. While leaving, I offered him a small tip. He refused it: “You are my friend, how can I take it from you.”
Everywhere I went, I met islanders facing hardships with a smile, but I could not miss the ominous despair on many faces.
Nipun Prabhakar is an independent photographer and architect based in Delhi and Bhopal.