  1. Rajesh Venugopal, Sectarian Socialism: The politics of Sri Lanka’s Jantha Vimukthi Permuna (JVP)
  2. Although the insurrection of the 70s was more socialist in nature, the insurrection of the 80s opposed Indian intervention in Sri Lanka’s armed conflict and was characterized by Sinhala nationalism.
  3. Nirmal Dewasiri, Mainstreaming Radical Politics in Sri Lanka:The case of JVP post-1977
  5. After protesters compelled then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign on July 14, 2022, the opposition was united in calling for the abolition of the executive presidency, a key demand of protestors, as a precondition to a peaceful transfer of power. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe undermined these efforts when he took over as interim Prime Minister and then as acting President, a deal that guaranteed his political survival along with impunity for the deeply unpopular Rajapaksas. Parliamentarian and lawyer M.A. Sumanthiran accused Wickremesinghe of “shameful conduct” in “violating public trust.” In July 2022, acting President Wickremesinghe was nominated President with the support of the SLPP, which still maintained a supermajority in parliament. His political dependence on parliamentarians from the SLPP—the Rajapaksa’s political vehicle—earned him the title ‘Ranil-Rajapaksa’. Despite some attempts to distance himself from discredited parliamentarians prior to elections, Wickremesinghe was seen as a politician who might deliver on economic reform, but not the political crisis at the heart of Sri Lanka’s economic woes.
  6. GDP contracted in 2023, but growth revived in the second half of 2023 and is expected to continue in 2024 and 2025. Inflation decelerated to single digits last year following a peak in 2022 and will remain below 10% in 2024 and 2025. See: https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/957856/sri-ado-april-2024.pdf
  7. As measured by the Colombo consumer price index. See: https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/957856/sri-ado-april-2024.pdf
  8. Food inflation eased to an average of 12.1% compared to 64.7% in 2022 and a peak of 94.9% in September 2022.
  9. Tourism earnings rose sharply to $2.1 billion, up by 82.0% from 2022 as tourist arrivals rebounded by 107%, albeit remaining below the 2017–2018 average of 2.2 million arrivals.
  10. Remittance inflow rose by 57.5% to reach $6.0 billion, still below the pre-pandemic average of $7.0 billion in 2017–2019.
  11. Although Wickremesinghe’s 2024 manifesto stressed that apart from himself, “no political party or leader came forward to take the challenge of rebuilding the country” because “they thought it was impossible”, this is false.
  12. A major component of IMF austerity measures was the elimination of energy subsidies and harsh increases in electricity tariffs which rose by 75 per cent in August 2022, another 66 per cent in February 2023, and an additional 18 per cent in July that year.
