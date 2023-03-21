  • Nigerians went to the polls in the last week of February to elect a new President.
  • For the first time since gaining Independence in 1960, the country witnessed a three-cornered fight for the top job.
  • The Nigerian Independent National Election Commission (INEC) announced that the winner was the 70-year-old Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).
  • Bola Tinubu got 37 per cent of the votes cast. Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 29 per cent and Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third with 25 per cent.