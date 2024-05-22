How drones from Türkiye located the helicopter carrying late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Published : May 22, 2024 09:41 IST - 4 MINS READ

In the desolate expanse of Iran’s mountainous northwest, a tragedy occurred on May 19 that claimed the lives of nine people, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. While the event plunged Iran into mourning, it also highlighted the advanced capabilities of drone technology, which played a crucial role in the search and rescue operations.

On that foggy Sunday evening, the helicopter carrying the VIPs disappeared over the province of East Azerbaijan. The area, known for its dense forests and difficult terrain, soon became the centre of an intensive search operation. The helicopter was last seen near Jolfa, close to the Iran-Azerbaijan border, about 600 km northwest of Tehran.

As news spread that the helicopter was still missing after hours of exploring the territory, Turkish officials suggested using modern unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Bayraktar Akinci, to assist in the search. As the night grew longer and hope faded, Iran accepted the offer.

At midnight, the Akinci drone took off from an airbase in the eastern Turkish province of Batman, near the confluence of the Batman River and the Tigris. The drone, equipped with the latest surveillance technology, high altitude and long flight duration, had the task of searching the difficult landscape for traces of the missing helicopter.

“The helicopter either had no transponder switched on or it was missing altogether. Unlike other aircraft, it was not transmitting a signal,” explained Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu at a briefing. “We track every air signal, as Iran is part of our search and rescue area. But we have not received a single signal.”

The Akinci drone, which is capable of reaching speeds of up to 400 km/h and scanning the terrain efficiently at lower speeds, crossed the Iranian airspace from Van, Türkiye, at around 12:45 a.m. local time. At 2:22 a.m., a heat source was detected, an important clue that was immediately passed on to the Iranian authorities. This discovery confirmed the location of the wreckage but brought the sad news that there were no survivors. Rescue workers reached the crash site at 5:46 a.m.

By the time the Akinci returned to its base in Türkiye around 6 a.m., it had completed its mission with a poignant gesture: On its flight path over Lake Van, it had drawn the Turkish national symbol, the star and crescent.

The ‘hunter’

Over the years, the Bayraktar Akinci and other drones developed by Turkish defence manufacturer Baykar have received international recognition for their capabilities. This latest high-tech drone, named after the Turkish word for “hunter”, can fly at altitudes of up to 40,000 feet and stay in the air for over 26 hours, making it ideal for large-scale search operations.

“Bayraktar Akinci is equipped with dual avionics with artificial intelligence that supports real-time signal processing, sensor fusion and situational awareness,” said a Turkish official.

Also Read | Uncertainty in Iran after death of President Ebrahim Raisi

Due to its advanced electronic systems, including dual satellite communication, air-to-air radar, collision avoidance radar and synthetic aperture radar, the Akinci can also be used in adverse weather conditions and combat scenarios. The versatility allows the drone to perform manoeuvres like those of fighter jets and transport various payloads.

In comparison, the American MQ-9 Reaper is a close competitor with a flight time of 27 hours and a maximum altitude of 50,000 feet. However, the Akinci can carry a larger payload, which gives it a unique advantage on certain missions.

‘No politics’

The tragic loss of President Raisi and his delegation has increased interest in Turkish UAVs. The Baykar TB2 drone, which was primarily used during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020, has also been deployed in Libya, Ethiopia and most recently to support Ukraine in repelling Russian attacks on Kyiv.

The brain behind these modern military drones is Selçuk Bayraktar, a 45-year-old graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Pennsylvania. Selçuk joined the family business Baykar, founded by his father Özdemir Bayraktar in 1984, and led Türkiye’s first indigenous drone projects, including the Bayraktar Mini UAV, Bayraktar TB2, Bayraktar VTOL and Bayraktar Akinci. These drones have played a central role in Turkish military operations against Kurdish fighters in eastern Türkiye.

Also Read | Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: A force to reckon with

Selçuk Bayraktar, who is married to the daughter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sumeyye, has often been rumoured to be Erdogan’s political successor. However, he has repeatedly denied political aspirations. “My goal was never to go into politics or become president, but to do pioneering work in the Turkish aerospace industry,” he said in a rare interview with Turkish media.

Under Erdogan’s leadership, Baykar has become a central part of Türkiye’s efforts to create a self-sufficient defence industry. The company produces a range of military equipment, from armed drones to fighter jets and warships, supporting Erdogan’s assertive foreign policy.

The tragic event in Iran has emphasised the strategic importance and effectiveness of drone technology in crisis situations and shown how innovation can fill gaps in difficult times.

Iftikhar Gilani is an Indian journalist based in Ankara.