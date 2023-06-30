Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
manipur cover.jpg
Current IssuePast Issues

VIDEO | Militancy returns to Jammu, disrupting 15 years of relative peace

WATCH:
Militancy has returned, especially in the hilly districts of Rajouri and Poonch along the 225 km Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir. | Video Credit: Reporting by Ashutosh Sharma; Voiceover by Saatvika Radhakrishna; Edited by Razal Pareed; and Produced by Sambavi Parthasarathy

The Pir Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir is seeing a fresh bout of terrorist attacks.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 08:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Ashutosh Sharma
Ashutosh Sharma

Tucked away in a protected area of forested hills and ridges stretching across the tri-border zone between Surankote and Mendhar tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Thanamandi in adjoining Rajouri district is the village of Bhata Durian. After 15 years of peace, in less than two years, the area has seen some of the deadliest terror attacks, killing 33 people, including 23 Army men.

The militants operating in the region are believed to be well-trained, equipped, and receiving support from handlers across the Line of Control (LoC). They use drones to supply weapons and communicate. Security observers believe they take the help of local informers.

The government’s response has included measures such as revoking restrictions on individual arms licences, upgrading Village Defence Committees, and distributing weapons among civilians. However, there remain concerns about the effectiveness and implementation of these measures.

Read the full report here.

Related stories

manipur cover.jpg
Read the Latest Issue
Manipur Crisis — The Lede

Mayhem in Manipur: The State burns while the Centre looks away

Sushanta Talukdar
ed note.jpg
Manipur Crisis

Editor’s Note: Militarised Manipur stares at a civil war

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment