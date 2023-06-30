VIDEO | Militancy returns to Jammu, disrupting 15 years of relative peace

Published : Jun 30, 2023 08:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Tucked away in a protected area of forested hills and ridges stretching across the tri-border zone between Surankote and Mendhar tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Thanamandi in adjoining Rajouri district is the village of Bhata Durian. After 15 years of peace, in less than two years, the area has seen some of the deadliest terror attacks, killing 33 people, including 23 Army men.

The militants operating in the region are believed to be well-trained, equipped, and receiving support from handlers across the Line of Control (LoC). They use drones to supply weapons and communicate. Security observers believe they take the help of local informers.

The government’s response has included measures such as revoking restrictions on individual arms licences, upgrading Village Defence Committees, and distributing weapons among civilians. However, there remain concerns about the effectiveness and implementation of these measures.

