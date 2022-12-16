  • In November, women scheme workers protested in mass numbers in New Delhi, demanding for better wages, social security benefits, etc.
  • Scheme workers are the backbone of the institutionalised delivery of various Union government welfare schemes, especially those concerning public health, childcare, and education.
  • Almost 95 per cent of these workers are women.
  • The series of united protests, strikes, and demonstrations by women scheme workers in different parts of the country can be viewed as the “Pink Wave” of the workers’ movement in India.