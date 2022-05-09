Naveen Patnaik's 5T initiative for good governance in Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been innovative in his approach in running the government in a transparent manner since assuming power in March 2000. He is known for many innovative schemes that are tailor-made for different needs of the people. In his fifth term as Chief Minister, he has improved upon his previous agenda known as 3T—Teamwork, Transparency and Technology—and created the 5T model of “transparency, teamwork, technology and timeliness leading to transformation” in order to make the governance mechanism citizen-centric.

As a result, Odisha has undertaken key initiatives for implementing citizen-centric good governance over the past few years, with the 5T being at the core of the model. In the Good Governance Index 2021 brought out by the Centre, the State ranks first in two categories—human resource development, and economic governance in the category of group B States. Further, the State has improved its GGI score from 4.44 in 2019 to 4.85 in 2021.

The State ensures time-bound delivery of public services through the legal framework of Odisha Right to Public Services Act, which enables citizens to demand public services as a right. The ‘Odisha One’ portal is an integrated service delivery framework for over 440 government services across 44 departments at present.

Further, in order to reduce compliance burden for citizens in availing themselves of government services, the State has undertaken major e-governance transformation (5T) initiatives in sectors such as education, telecom, cyber security, public grievance redress, tourism, investment and trade, land records and disaster management.

The transformational initiatives are carried out under the active supervision of V. K. Pandian, Secretary to Chief Minister (5T). Be it makeover of high schools, hospitals, stadiums or restoration of major pilgrimage sites, Pandian visits different parts of the State, and the projects are prepared and implemented with Naveen Patnaik’s approval.

The overall improvement in governance mechanism through the transformative 5T model has made Odisha a top destination for new investments. The State was able to attract new investments of over Rs.2 lakh crore across multiple sectors even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Electronics and Information Technology Department has turned into a critical enabler for ensuring citizen-centric governance to deliver citizen services at the doorsteps of the people.

Naveen Patnaik added the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative to the 5T governance model on Gandhi Jayanti day in 2019. As part of this, the administration gathers feedback from people visiting different government offices, hospitals and police stations and takes follow-up action. The Chief Minister, Ministers, the Chief Secretary, Secretaries and other senior officers contact people by phone to get their feedback. The phone numbers of the people who come to government departments are collected randomly with the purpose of improving the governance system.

At a function for the inclusion of different government departments in the Mo Sarkar initiative, Naveen Patnaik said: “The common man must feel empowered. The common man must feel that he is the master. He must feel he is living in a truly democratic system. I myself have made several phone calls and received good feedback. We have taken tough action, wherever there have been lapses and appreciated wherever the feedback has been good.”

He went on to say that the success of Mo Sarkar solely depended on the effectiveness of the feedback mechanism. The government has given compulsory retirement to many police officials, doctors and engineers whose track record received negative feedback.

Naveen Patnaik also included COVID-19 management in the Mo Sarkar programme to get feedback from patients and front-line workers with regard to improving the management of the situation. Pandian said at the inclusion function that government officials must remember that the dignity of a person coming to a government office is of utmost importance and that this cannot be compromised at any cost.

The 5T initiative backed by Mo Sarkar has proved to be a boon for the people of the State.