VIDEO | The Manipur crisis, explained

Published : Aug 24, 2023 19:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Manipur has divided the State like never before. Though there was no significant record of any conflict between the two communities—Meiteis and Kukis—in the past, the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023 has claimed the lives of over 180 people and displaced thousands so far.

Dhiren A. Sadokpam (Editor-in-Chief of digital news outlet Frontier Manipur) speaks on a range of issues pertaining to the ongoing conflict, including the handling of the crisis by both Central and the State government. Among other things, he offers historical perspectives on various land laws and State legislation, and what it would take to bring peace and reconciliation in the north-eastern State.