  1. Potsangbam, Koni, “A Study On The Social Movements By The Women Civil Society Organizations (Meira Paibis) In Manipur State”, http://hdl.handle.net/10603/173790
  2. N. Vijaylakshmi Brara, Politics, Society and Cosmology in India’s North East (OUP, 2002)
  3. Singh, Laishram Jitendrajit, “Understanding Women’s Activism of Manipur: The Meira Paibis Movement”, https://www.krishisanskriti.org/vol_image/29Nov20191111502.
  4. Sharma, Hanjabam Isworchandra, “Understanding Underdevelopment in Manipur: A Critical Survey,” Economic and Political Weekly, Vol. 47, No. 46 (November 17, 2012), pp. 71-77.
  5. Yumnam, Ratika, “Women’s Protest mobilisation in Manipur: A View through a Feminist Lens”, https://www.academia.edu/27629019/