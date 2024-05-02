‘Adilabad has a rich history of Adivasi assertion’: Atram Suguna

Published : May 02, 2024 16:20 IST - 7 MINS READ

The Congress candidate for the Adilabad Lok Sabha Constituency, Atram Suguna, a 49-year-old Gond Adivasi, is all set to challenge the seasoned contenders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). A former teacher and activist, Suguna is a newcomer to electoral politics but a well-known face in the region. Before joining Congress this year, she worked as a government teacher. An activist who has worked for nearly two decades, she resigned as the district president of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) to join the party.

Suguna’s assertion of the Constitutional rights of Adivasis and her role in the many demonstrations during the BRS regime led to over 50 cases booked against her, including charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, and the Telangana Public Security Act, 1992. Adilabad is a constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). While Adivasi votes form a significant chunk, the constituency also has a large number of Lambada, Dalit, and Muslim voters. The 2019 elections were greatly influenced by the tussle between the Adivasi and Lambada groups, with the former demanding the latter’s removal from the ST reservation list. Suguna, too, was involved in it. In 2024, it will be a high-pitched triangular fight between the Congress, BJP, and BRS. In an exclusive interview with Frontline, Suguna discusses why she joined the Congress, her priorities, and her goal of unseating the BJP from the Adilabad constituency. Excerpts:

You have been known for your activism and role in mass movements for over two decades. What prompted your transition to electoral politics? The Adilabad region, the land of political and revolutionary movements, has a rich history of Adivasi assertion. It was from this region that Adivasi leader Komaram Bheem gave the iconic call for Adivasi rights over Jal, Jangal, and Jameen [water, forest and land]in the 1930s. However, in recent years, the Adivasi identity, culture, and traditions have been under threat because of the BJP. As an activist who has been involved in various movements for over 20 years, I am aware that activism has a sphere of influence. But it also has limitations. Electoral politics is a more apt platform to counter the BJP. Adivasis realised that the BJP shouldn’t win from here again. That’s the reason for my entry into politics. I joined the Congress party because they will abide by the Constitution, be committed to secularism, and focus on development issues.

Adilabad is a difficult seat. Analysts are predicting it’s going to be a triangular fight. Rahul Gandhi’s yatra began the revival of the Congress in this region. The Congress is now in power in Telangana, so it’s a significant factor in my favour. I am an Adivasi woman with a track record of working for people and their rights. I am confident that people will vote for me. The BJP and BRS candidates are Adivasis, too; one is an ex-MP, and the other is an ex-MLA. The BRS in Telangana and the BJP-led NDA at the Centre held power for 10 years. What did either candidate or party do for Adivasis in this region during this period? Further, the BRS party isn’t in power anymore, so people aren’t inclined to vote for them. The incumbent Adilabad MP is an Adivasi (not contesting this time) from the BJP. What does the BJP have to show as their achievements?

But how did the BJP manage to win in Adilabad in 2019 (it was the first time the BJP won the Adilabad LS seat)? Even as movements mobilise on various concerns, people often tend to sway towards politicians and parties. Soyam Bapu Rao won in 2019 because he is an Adivasi, not because he contested from the BJP. People’s faith in the candidate rather than their affection for the party was the reason. It was a mistake, and the Adivasis bore the consequences.

What kind of consequences? The win helped BJP and Narendra Modi gain prominence in this region. The Telangana Assembly Election results of 2023 are reflective of this. The Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency includes seven Assembly segments, four of which were won by the BJP, two by BRS, and one by the Congress. Further, there has been an alarming rise in numerous right-wing affiliated organisations, often in the guise of service. They are trying all tactics to attract our youngsters. Even in villages where the government and leaders have failed to provide a safe water supply (claiming they are remote), these organisations have established a presence.

How are people responding to your transition to politics? I might be new to electoral politics, but I am a familiar face in this region. BRS ruled Telangana for nearly a decade. During this period, as an HRF activist, I worked on issues affecting farmers, including urging the government to focus on farmer suicides and forest rights such as land titles, water, health, education, and many other rights-based issues. During the BRS regime, several Adivasis were booked for dissenting. I was booked under more than 50 cases, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Telangana Public Security Act. People know me as a fighter. People know me as someone who stood my ground despite the many cases. The response has thus been good. Lakhs of Adivasis in this region are supportive. Dalits, Muslims, and other marginalised communities responded positively. Left parties, civil society members, and several others supported me, too. Most people realise that if the BJP returns, its members will rake up communal issues and damage the social fabric further. They will continue using the name of Ram and demonise Muslims. The goal is clear: a BJP MP shouldn’t win again from Adilabad.

You were a part of the agitation demanding the revocation of the ST reservation for Lambadas. Wouldn’t the Lambada community votes affect your chances? I was a part of that movement. Yes, it will have an impact. During the campaign, I have been meeting members of the Lambada community. Some of them accepted that the increase in the migrant Lambada population from the neighbouring State had impacted the opportunities of the locals, including Lambadas themselves. Some were sympathetic. Others have yet to respond. There is a misinformation campaign against me, and videos are being made viral. It is up to people to see through the lies and reality. I am in the Congress party now. The party works for all marginalised and oppressed groups. The government is for everyone, and the government schemes will benefit all eligible beneficiaries irrespective of community.

What’s the focus of your campaign? I began the year with a poster campaign around Republic Day. We distributed roughly one lakh posters. I travelled extensively, underscoring the message, “Let’s read the Constitution. Let’s protect the Constitution.” So, the focus is sharing the message of the party, creating awareness about the Congress manifesto, advocating for safeguarding our Constitution, and defeating the BJP while also talking about the problems specific to this region. I have a deep understanding of the constituency and its longstanding issues.