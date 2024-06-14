Solving a 400-year-old solar mystery

AN international team of researchers led by Geoffrey Vasil of Edinburgh University is getting closer to solving a 400-year-old solar mystery that even Galileo Galilei had tried to understand.

Since first observing the sun’s magnetic activity, astronomers have struggled to pinpoint where the process originates. Now, after running a series of complex calculations on a NASA supercomputer, the researchers discovered that the magnetic field is generated about 30,000 km below the sun’s surface. The finding contradicts previous theories that suggested that the phenomenon had deep origins, beginning more than 2,00,000 km below. The work was published in the journal Nature.

The new finding will help astronomers get a better understanding of the sun’s dynamic processes, which could lead to more accurate forecasting of solar flares and solar storms like the one in May that released beautiful, extended views of the Northern Lights. Although the May storms did not result in any serious damage to the earth’s infrastructure such as electricity grids and telecommunication networks, including GPS navigation tools and earth-orbiting satellites, more powerful storms can cause severe destruction.

“This work proposes a new hypothesis for how the sun’s magnetic field is generated that better matches solar observations and, we hope, could be used to make better predictions of solar activity,” said Daniel Lecoanet of Northwestern University, an expert in astrophysical fluid dynamics and the paper’s co-author.

Over the years, physicists made significant progress in understanding the origins of the solar dynamo—the physical process that generates the magnetic field—but limitations remained (see “Light on sunspots”, Frontline, January 11, 2013). Theories suggesting that the dynamo has a deep origin predict, for example, solar features such as strong magnetic fields at high latitudes, which have never been observed.

Vasil’s team developed new, state-of-the-art numerical simulations to model the sun’s magnetic field. Unlike previous models, the new model accounts for torsional oscillations, a cyclical pattern of how gas and plasma flow within and around the sun. Because the sun is not solid like the earth and the moon, it does not rotate as one body; its rotation varies with latitude. Like the 11-year solar magnetic cycle, torsional oscillations also experience an 11-year cycle.

“Because the wave has the same period as the magnetic cycle, it has been thought that these phenomena were linked,” Lecoanet said. “However, the traditional ‘deep theory’ does not explain where torsional oscillations come from. An intriguing clue is that these are only near the surface of the sun. Our hypothesis is that the magnetic cycle and the torsional oscillations are different manifestations of the same physical process.”

From their numerical simulations, the researchers found that the new model provided a quantitative explanation for properties observed in the torsional oscillations. The model also explained how sunspots follow patterns of the sun’s magnetic activity, another detail missing from the deep origin theory.