Good news about Antarctic’s ozone hole

EVEN as the goal of limiting global warming to below 1.5° C by the turn of the century does not seem achievable, there is some news to cheer about.

During the peak of ozone depletion season this year—from September 7 to October 13—the ozone hole was ranked the seventh smallest since recovery began in 1992, when the Montreal Protocol, a landmark international agreement to phase out ozone-depleting chemicals, the chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), began to take effect. The ozone-rich layer high in the atmosphere acts as a planetary sunscreen that helps shield the earth from harmful UV radiation from the sun.

Sources of CFCs include coolants in refrigerators and air conditioners and aerosols in hairspray, antiperspirant, and spray paint. Harmful chemicals are also released while manufacturing insulating foams and components for industrial fire suppression systems.

But the CFCs already in the air will take many decades to break down. As existing CFC levels gradually decline, the ozone in the upper atmosphere will rebound globally, and ozone holes will shrink. Scientists with NASA and the US’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) project claim that the ozone layer could fully recover by 2066.

The monthly average ozone-depleted region in the Antarctic this year was about 20 million km2. The hole reached its greatest one-day extent on September 28 at 22.4 million km2. “The 2024 Antarctic hole is smaller than ozone holes seen in the early 2000s,” said Paul Newman, leader of NASA’s ozone research team. The improvement is due to a combination of continuing reductions in harmful CFCs, along with an unexpected infusion of ozone carried by air currents from north of the Antarctic, the NASA release said.

Researchers rely on a combination of systems to monitor the ozone layer, including instruments on NASA’s Aura satellite, the NOAA-20 and NOAA-21 satellites, and the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership satellite, jointly operated by NASA and the NOAA.

NOAA scientists also release instrumented weather balloons from the South Pole Baseline Atmospheric Observatory to observe ozone concentrations directly overhead in a measurement called Dobson units. The lowest value ever recorded over the South Pole was 92 Dobson units in October 2006. The 2024 concentration reached its lowest value of 109 Dobson units on October 5. “That is well below the 225 Dobson units that was typical of the ozone cover above the Antarctic in 1979,” said NOAA research chemist Bryan Johnson. “So, there’s still a long way to go before atmospheric ozone is back to the levels before the advent of widespread CFC pollution.”