Published : Jul 23, 2024 18:06 IST - 6 MINS READ

Upon assuming office as Deputy Chief Minister of BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh in December 2023, Vijay Sharma, who is also the Home Minister, extended an “unconditional offer” for peace talks with naxalites. While the BJP-led Central government is yet to endorse his offer, for Union Home Minister Amit Shah eradicating the naxalite problem in the next 2-3 years is a priority. Security forces have stepped up anti-insurgency operations amid a manifold increase in troops deployment over 40,000 square kilometres in the Bastar region, leading to a record number of killings in the past seven months.

Sharma is the first government representative to consistently seek a truce with the naxalites. In an interview with Frontline, he delved into various dimensions of the raging conflict, with Adivasi lives caught in the cross-fire. Excerpts:

Those concerned with solving the naxalite problem have taken a positive note of your initiative. How successful have you been in taking it forward? We have yet to receive a definitive formal response from them. If they are unwilling to meet face to face, I have proposed discussing the matter via video or phone call. Additionally, I have asked for their feedback on our proposed revised surrender and rehabilitation policy, slated for launch on August 15. Although we have received some feedback via Google Forms, QR codes, and email, we cannot confirm whether it originated from naxalites or the general public as the government is not going to track those who sent the feedback. We have also sought input from civil society members and other stakeholders. Beyond the naxalites themselves, there are many others affected by their actions: people who have been displaced from their homes, those who have suffered injuries, and children who have lost their parents to naxalite violence. It is a complex issue and we are dedicated to addressing it. Our efforts include fulfilling commitments to naxalites who have already surrendered.

In the past, talks with naxalites were offered under the condition that they lay down arms. Have you prepared any framework for peace talks? Both sides can drop arms and initiate peace talks. They have set a precondition of troops withdrawal from the forested areas, while demanding that the security camps be removed within six months. But they must first demonstrate readiness for talks. They must cite the reasons as to what they want and why are they opposing road and bridge construction, electricity supply infrastructure, and construction of hospitals, schools, and anganwadi centres in villages. The government is ready to talk to them and bring them into the mainstream. We want them to lead a decent life and contribute to the economic development of Bastar.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: No peace without justice

Is the naxalite problem just a law and order problem, or does it have larger socio-economic dimensions that require a multipronged strategy? How can you argue that this issue has socio-economic dimensions? There is no rationale behind such a claim. Their actions, such as obstructing development projects, engaging in loot and extortion, and circulating counterfeit currency locally, only worsen the situation. A 25-year-old man from a Sukma village [in Bastar] told me at a government function in Raipur recently that he was seeing a TV for the first time in his life. Who is responsible for this situation?

There is a perception that naxalites are fighting to protect jal, jangal, and zameen (water, forest, and land) from corporate loot under state protection. Jal, jangal, and zameen don’t belong to the naxalites. They belong to the tribal people of Bastar. Now, local people have started demanding security camps. Earlier, people used to oppose them. These security camps are now identified as “economic development camps” and they ensure availability of all the basic infrastructure, amenities, and government services. Our government has set up 29 camps. There is demand for an additional 30 camps.

Those fighting for tribal rights argue that mindless mining is resulting in Adivasi migration and damaging the local ecology. Mining activities are being conducted in tandem with migration rehabilitation plans and policies. Is Bastar isolated from the rest of the world? Has it [mining] not been done in any other part of the world? Is NMDC [National Mineral Development Corporation] already not working in Bastar? If we have peace, even without digging an inch of land, we can make Bastar prosperous. Even if the local residents are opposed to a government decision, they have elected MLAs and MPs, besides panchayat representatives, to raise their issues. We have seen this in many States that developmental projects had to be shut down owing to local opposition.

From a security perspective, the police and paramilitary forces have achieved remarkable success in recent anti-naxalite operations. What factors contributed to this success? This is becoming possible because the state’s resolve changed after the new government took charge. Otherwise, the State has the same security apparatus.

How would you respond to the allegations of fake encounters and extrajudicial killings? Since the new government took office, there hasn’t been a single instance of a fabricated encounter in the past seven months. Our operations are conducted meticulously based on intelligence inputs. Individuals who have been killed in anti-naxalite operations have had FIRs filed against them, some dating back three years. Does the sudden categorisation of them being innocent make sense? In cases where villagers accuse security forces of staged encounters, their assertions often stem from fear of reprisal by naxalites. Should a staged encounter occur, the government will promptly investigate and take decisive action.

Also Read | ‘People have said: we want our republic’: Dipankar

In the ongoing anti-insurgency operations, many children have been killed by blasts and bullets. How do you look at these deaths? Bullets do not discriminate, and in a conflict zone, it’s often impossible to determine their origin. I have come across numerous individuals who have lost their lives or limbs due to landmines and improvised explosive devices strategically planted by naxalites throughout the forests of Bastar. In fact, they have infested the entire region with such devices, hindering infrastructure work.