  • On December 9, BJP Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Lal Meena introduced the Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020, proposing to constitute a National Inspection and Investigation Committee to prepare a UCC.
  • Its goal is to have a uniform set of laws governing aspects of marriage, divorce, guardianship, inheritance, adoption, succession, maintenance, and so on, cutting across all religious practices.
  • A few BJP-led State governments have begun the process of developing their own UCCs. Uttarakhand began extensive consultations in June 2022 and has even set up a panel of retired judges and other experts to examine the implementation of a UCC.
  • Critics say the UCC is an attack on the practices of religious minorities in the name of reform and have demanded extensive consultations on it.