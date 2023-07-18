Newsletters  |  Buy Print
The Package | 8 Stories

Uniform Civil Code: History, implications, and minority perspectives

A collection of articles that illuminate the Uniform Civil Code, its relevance, shortcomings of personal laws, and its impact on minorities in India.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 16:06 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
If the goal of the Uniform Civil Code is to promote national integration by eliminating adherence to longstanding customs, will any community be willing to make concessions on their traditions?

If the goal of the Uniform Civil Code is to promote national integration by eliminating adherence to longstanding customs, will any community be willing to make concessions on their traditions? | Photo Credit: iStock

On June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh thrust discussions about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) into the spotlight, triggering nationwide debates on its potential implementation. Soon after, on July 8, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the UCC would be enforced in the state once its draft committee submits the report.

Modi’s assertive stance on the UCC, as part of the 2024 general election campaign, reflects the longstanding agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to implement the UCC and abolish personal laws concerning marriage, divorce, and succession.

Supporters of the UCC argue that it fosters national integration and gender equality. However, concerns have been raised that its enforcement may infringe upon the rights and distinct practices of minority communities in the state. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin pointed out that a uniform nation does not necessarily imply a unified nation, and many believe that the UCC will erode the boundaries of tolerance, despite being non-cognizable.

The proposal of the UCC has encountered resistance from orthodox Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and other minorities whose customs have remained untouched since the time of British rule. Even the framers of the Constitution, unable to resolve the conundrum it poses, prudently included it in the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) rather than the Fundamental Rights.

The Uniform Civil Code aims to establish a uniform legal framework for all citizens, regardless of their religion. Article 44 in the DPSP, found in Part IV of the Constitution, states that “the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India”.

The Constitution explicitly states that the state can only “endeavour” to achieve a common code among its citizens, rather than enforce it. The implementation of the UCC also violates the Fundamental Rights guaranteed by the Constitution, including Article 25 (freedom to profess and practice one’s religion) and Article 29 (right to have a distinct culture). It also contradicts the provisions granted to states like Nagaland and Mizoram.

The BJP’s emphasis on the UCC raises several questions about the intentions of the Sangh Parivar. If the goal is to promote national integration by eliminating adherence to longstanding customs, will any community be willing to make concessions on their traditions? If the aim is to address discriminatory practices against women, why not reform the personal laws that are being misinterpreted?

Frontline has compiled a collection of articles that illuminate the Uniform Civil Code, its history, relevance, implications, the motives of the Sangh Parivar, the shortcomings of personal laws, and its impact on minority communities in India.

Enjoy reading.

The goal of the Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020, is to have a uniform set of laws governing aspects of marriage, divorce, guardianship, inheritance, adoption, succession, maintenance, and so on, cutting across all religious practices.

Uniform Civil Code Bill in Parliament a step forward for Sangh Parivar agenda

T.K. Rajalakshmi
JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, 18/07/2015: Indian Muslims offering prayers on the occassion of Eid-ul-Fiter after ending the Holy Month of Ramzan at Idgah on the outskirts of in Jaipur on July 18, 2015. Photo: Rohit Jain Paras

Zeal and poor scholarship

A.G. NOORANI
AHMEDABAD : GUJARAT : 21/03/2015. A Muslim brides talks each other as she sits with other brides during a mass wedding organized by a Hussaini Wakaf Committee in Sarkhej Roza, Ahmedabad, Saturday 21st March 2015. At least 121 couple weds today in this mass wedding function. Mass weddings in Gujarat are organized by social organizations primarily to help families who cannot afford the high ceremony costs as well as the elaborate dowry that is customary in many communities. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI.

Hindutva’s stick

A.G. NOORANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. He has said a uniform civil code will be achieved just as the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been accomplished.

Politics around the uniform civil code

Ziya Us Salam
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uniform Civil Code: BJP's proposal raises concerns of anti-minority measures

T.K. Rajalakshmi
BL 8-3-2005 MUMBAI: Muslim women holds a placard during a demonstration organised by Women organisation on the International women's day held in Mumbai on 8, March 2005 to stop sexual exploitation of women in media. Photo By Paul Noronha

Personal laws: A reality check

ROHIT DE
Mumbai 13/06/2013 Picture for Sunday magazine. To go with Meena Menon's story. Members of the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila andolan protest at Azad maidan in Mumbai demanding ban on oral divorce, on June 12, 2013. Photo: Vivek Bendre

Demands of diversity

FARRAH AHMED,LUKE CHIRCOP
For Frontline : PUDUCHERRY, 23/04/2015: (Attention to R.Vijayasankar sir) Photos from the Dr.Babasaheb.Ambedkar Photo Biography book. Photo: T.Singaravelou

Ambedkar’s warning

A.G. NOORANI
