 />
Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

Sri Lanka is the only country in South Asia that has some political hope: Jayadeva Uyangoda

Sri Lanka is the only country in South Asia that has some political hope: Jayadeva Uyangoda
Prof. Jayadeva Uyangoda talks to Amit Baruah about Sri Lanka’s election outcomes and their impact, a must-watch for South Asian politics followers. | Video Credit: Interview by Amit Baruah

The professor discusses Sri Lanka’s election results and future implications.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 15:16 IST - 0 MINS READ

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah Senior journalist and author of “Dateline Islamabad.” Has reported from Delhi, Colombo, Islamabad, and Southeast Asi...

Prof. Jayadeva Uyangoda, Emeritus Professor of Political Science at the University of Colombo, talks to Amit Baruah about the groundbreaking November 14th election results and their implications for Sri Lanka’s future. A must for anyone interested in South Asian politics, democratic movements, and social transformation.

Amit Baruah is a former diplomatic correspondent of The Hindu and foreign editor of Hindustan Times. He has reported from Delhi, Colombo, Islamabad, and Southeast Asia.

down-arrow-image

Stories that help you connect the dots

Younger generations—both in the south and north—want to see change in politics: Ahilan Kadirgamar

The sociology professor and activist says the new government needs to meet the aspirations of not just the singular people, but minorities as well.
Amit Baruah
November 13, 2024
DRUG POLICY— THE LEDE

Cannabis: A cultural gift

Karan Madhok
Devotees take part in a religious procession in Siliguri in April 2019.
EDITOR’S NOTE

Editor’s Note: Hate has become a deliberate electoral strategy in India

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment