Sri Lanka is the only country in South Asia that has some political hope: Jayadeva Uyangoda

Published : Dec 02, 2024 15:16 IST - 0 MINS READ

Prof. Jayadeva Uyangoda, Emeritus Professor of Political Science at the University of Colombo, talks to Amit Baruah about the groundbreaking November 14th election results and their implications for Sri Lanka’s future. A must for anyone interested in South Asian politics, democratic movements, and social transformation.

Amit Baruah is a former diplomatic correspondent of The Hindu and foreign editor of Hindustan Times. He has reported from Delhi, Colombo, Islamabad, and Southeast Asia.