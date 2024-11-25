 />
Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

Merit does not depend on caste: Ramdas Athawale

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment makes a strong case for extending caste-based reservation to the private sector.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 18:01 IST - 3 MINS READ

Soni Mishra
Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief and Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale in Mumbai, on October 21, 2024.

Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief and Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale in Mumbai, on October 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHASHANK PARADE/PTI

How do you view the demand for extending reservation to the private sector?

It has been a long-standing demand of the people belonging to the marginalised sections. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had spoken strongly in favour of implementing reservation for SC/STs in the private sector in the early 2000s. Our party [Republican Party of India (A)] has been demanding reservation in the private sector for many years. It is needed because many public sector enterprises have been privatised. Even within government departments, we come across instances of jobs being outsourced to the private sector. In such a situation, the government should heed the demand for extending reservation to the private sector.

Have you taken up this issue within the government?

I have raised this issue many times in the Rajya Sabha. I have discussed it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A parliamentary committee is set to discuss the issue. All Ministers and MPs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes should meet the Prime Minister together to convey our views on the issue.

Also Read | Should private companies be required to reserve jobs for disadvantaged castes? 

A claim made by those demanding reservation is that the privatisation of public sector companies has picked up speed under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Disinvestment of public sector companies has been a policy followed by successive governments over the last three decades. However, since the policy was first implemented when the Congress was in power in the 1990s, the party should have gone into its ramifications with regard to employment and reservation, and taken some decisions on how SC/STs benefiting from the reservation policy could be protected. At that time, the Congress did not do anything.

Rahul Gandhi is talking about the rights of SC/STs and OBCs, about caste census and social justice. He should be asked why his party, when it ushered in privatisation of public sector enterprises, did not take any decision to safeguard the rights of marginalised sections.

India Inc. has in the past resisted the idea of introducing a quota system in recruitments in the private sector. How can they be brought on board on this issue?

The industry is our partner in growth. I am confident they will be on the same page as us on the need to take affirmative action in the private sector to ensure that the gains made through reservation for SC/STs are sustained. A proposal that has been discussed earlier, too, is about making it legally binding for the private sector to reserve jobs for the marginalised sections. The government can consider the option. Although it is an unrelated matter, the NDA government, by doing away with Article 370, introduced reservation for certain marginalised communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | The creamy layer myth: Cash can’t wash away caste

An argument made by the private sector is that since it operates in a highly competitive environment with focus on productivity, introducing reservation in recruitment is not a feasible idea.

It is a faulty argument. Our candidates have proved their capabilities in the government sector. The industries can learn something from the experience of reservation in the public sector. Merit does not depend on caste.

down-arrow-image

Stories that help you connect the dots

Supreme Court’s SC subcategorisation verdict pits Madigas against Malas in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The landmark ruling has reshuffled reservation benefits, threatening to fracture Dalit unity and politics in the two States.
Ayesha Minhaz
August 20, 2024

More stories from this issue

WAQF AMENDMENT—THE LEDE

Propriety, not just property: The Waqf debate

Shaikh Mujibur Rehman
People at the Jama Masjid mosque in Old Delhi, India.
WAQF AMENDMENT

Editor’s Note: Putting Muslims in their place?

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment