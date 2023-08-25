Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Monsoon session sees Modi government rush Bill after Bill through Parliament

Given that several of the Bills passed have serious implications, the government ought to have allowed a detailed discussion in the House.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 13:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Ramesh Chakrapani
The statue of Mahatma Gandhi between the old and new Parliament House buildings ahead of the monsoon session in New Delhi. The session, which commenced on July 20 and ended on August 11, saw a flurry of activity.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi between the old and new Parliament House buildings ahead of the monsoon session in New Delhi. The session, which commenced on July 20 and ended on August 11, saw a flurry of activity. | Photo Credit: Manish Swarup/AP

This year’s monsoon session of Parliament, which commenced on July 20 and ended on August 11, saw a flurry of activity, with the government pushing Bill after Bill in either or both the Houses. The session provided 17 sittings spread over 23 days, during which 20 Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha (LS) and five in the Rajya Sabha (RS).

In the Lok Sabha, 22 Bills were passed, while 25 Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha. A total of 23 Bills became Acts. Given that several of these Bills make significant changes to existing Acts and have serious implications for the economy, environment, and citizens’ rights, the government ought to have allowed a detailed discussion instead of rushing through legislation in Parliament.

