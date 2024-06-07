Newsletters  |  Buy Print
‘NDA has won, but BJP has lost’: Eedina.com’s H.V. Vasu on 2024 Lok Sabha election

WATCH:
During the election campaign, Eedina.com’s research head H.V. Vasu predicted a possible tally of nine seats for the Congress, with close bipolar contests in another 12 seats. | Video Credit: Interview by Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed; Camera by Rabi Debnath, Editing by Samson Ronald K.; Produced by Jinoy Jose P.

The research head of Eedina predicted a possible tally of nine seats for the Congress, with close bipolar contests in another 12 seats.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 14:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed

Riding on the support of the Janata Dal (Secular), the BJP restricted the Congress to a mere nine Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Of the 28 seats in the State, the BJP won 17 while the JD(S) secured two. With this result, the voters of Karnataka remained faithful to the historical pattern established in 2004 of emphatically providing more seats to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections when compared to the preceding Legislative Assembly election.

Eedina’s H.V. Vasu discusses the general election results in Karnataka, what were the factors that influenced the outcome, and more.

During the election campaign, Eedina.com’s research head H.V. Vasu predicted a possible tally of nine seats for the Congress, with close bipolar contests in another 12 seats. In this interview with Frontline’s Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed, Vasu discusses the general election results in Karnataka, what were the factors that influenced the outcome, and more.

