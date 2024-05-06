Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

‘Karnataka might see historic change in this Lok Sabha election’: H.V. Vasu, Eedina research head

The research head of the independent web portal broke down the possible outcomes of the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Karnataka.

Published : May 06, 2024 19:40 IST

Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed

In the cacophony of pre-election surveys and exit polls on the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, an independent and little-known Kannada web portal called Eedina was one of the few who called the election correctly. The Congress went on to win 135 seats out of the total 224, within the range of 132 to 140 predicted by the portal.

Ahead of the third phase of the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha election wherein Karnataka goes to the polls on 14 seats on May 7 (the other 14 earlier voted on April 26), Frontline’s Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed spoke with H.V. Vasu, the research head of Eedina. In this interview, Vasu spoke about how the State is likely to witness a “historic” change in terms of voting patterns in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, broke down the possible outcomes come June 4, and more.

Election 2024 — The Lede

India is haunted by an unprecedented economic deprivation

Prabhat Patnaik
Election 2024

Editor’s Note: Will India vote for what really matters?

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment