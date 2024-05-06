‘Karnataka might see historic change in this Lok Sabha election’: H.V. Vasu, Eedina research head

In the cacophony of pre-election surveys and exit polls on the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, an independent and little-known Kannada web portal called Eedina was one of the few who called the election correctly. The Congress went on to win 135 seats out of the total 224, within the range of 132 to 140 predicted by the portal.

Ahead of the third phase of the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha election wherein Karnataka goes to the polls on 14 seats on May 7 (the other 14 earlier voted on April 26), Frontline’s Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed spoke with H.V. Vasu, the research head of Eedina. In this interview, Vasu spoke about how the State is likely to witness a “historic” change in terms of voting patterns in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, broke down the possible outcomes come June 4, and more.