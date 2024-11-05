Published : Nov 05, 2024 21:53 IST - 5 MINS READ

The Mumbai Congress chief and Member of Parliament, Varsha Gaikwad, speaks to Frontline about the issues facing the city, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) campaign’s focus for the upcoming State Assembly election, and how this election will determine ideological perspectives. Gaikwad also discusses the rampant unemployment in the State, the Dharavi redevelopment project, the MVA’s alliance partners, and more. Excerpts:

The people of Mumbai see the current multi-cornered political fight as a mess. How do you view the current situation? Yes, it is a multi-cornered battle on the EVM [electronic voting machine]. But on the ground, the fight is clearly between the MVA and Mahayuti. I am sure that the people are with the MVA.

During the Lok Sabha election, the MVA enjoyed a lead in 24 out of the 36 Assembly seats. Do you think this will be seen again? I think it will be more. Today you will not believe me, but we will win more seats than we won during the general election.

Why do you think so? The BJP-led Mahayuti is a formidable alliance, full of resources. In such a case, why do you think you will have a big lead in Mumbai? The ground-level issues are the reason for this confidence. The industries are being shifted out of Mumbai, women are feeling insecure, and there is no law and order in the city. We have seen how a former Minister and former corporator were killed in the city. There is huge inflation and unemployment. I think people know who is responsible for this and that’s why they will vote for us.

You said industries are going out of the city. The BJP is rejecting these charges. Could you elaborate? A financial centre was supposed to be built in Mumbai but that shifted to Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Mumbai is the diamond capital of India, but the diamond bourse shifted to Surat. The headquarters of the Coast Guard was shifted to Gujarat. Foxconn Vedanta was a big project that was supposed to come to Maharashtra but was taken to Gujarat. They also poached our MLAs and took them to Surat. People see what is happening and that’s why they are against it.

Are you suggesting that the BJP’s rule is diminishing Mumbai’s importance? Along with being diminished, Mumbai is being looted under the BJP’s rule. The way this government is deciding to hand over Mumbai to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friend is atrocious.

Whom are you talking about? I am talking about the Dharavi Redevelopment Project [DRP]. [Gautam] Adani is PM Modi’s friend. The Maharashtra government is providing 1,000 acres of Mumbai’s land to Adani for the project. I was MLA of Dharavi for three terms; this kind of development is not desired. This is just a reason to loot Mumbai.

But the BJP had said that the tender, won by Adani, was designed when MVA was in power, that is when Uddhav Thackeray was Chief Minister. You were a Member of his Cabinet. Changes were made in the tender after our government was toppled. The new tender is faulty. Providing land pockets of Mumbai for redevelopment was not a part of our tender. We want rehabilitation in Dharavi. This government has brought this clause which I am against. Recently, people of Malvani, Malad told me that they don’t want another Dharavi in their area. The people of Dharavi don’t wish to leave. So why does the State government want us to transfer to the Deonar dumping ground and Vikhroli salt-pan land? I have a simple solution for it. If Adani wants to develop Deonar, let him. But he shouldn’t bring Dharavi into it.

If you come to power, how do you plan to stop this alleged looting? We will cancel this tender. All the land that is given to DRP will be taken back. We will protect the rights of Dharavi citizens as well as Mumbai’s land and environment.

Are all members of the MVA in agreement over this? Yes, we all are on same page about this issue.

You also talked about unemployment. People across the country come to Mumbai to find employment. And you say unemployment is an issue here. People come to Mumbai with hope. That doesn’t mean they are finding jobs here. Also, there is no job security. Private companies are not hiring and small-scale industries are affected. This means there are no more unorganised jobs in the city. That is why unemployment is a big issue here.

In this case, how are you going to provide them with jobs? We will help small-scale industries grow through incentives from the State government. This will generate jobs. People also know that the Mahayuti government won’t provide employment opportunities.

Ladki Bahin Yojana (beloved sister scheme) has been a main part of Mahayuti’s campaign. How do you see it? Is the scheme a gamechanger? Not at all. Wherever I go, I ask women one question: Is Rs.1,500 sufficient? The response is “no”. They want to work and earn. The scheme is not enough to ensure women’s survival. There is also the issue of their security as a woman, in Mumbai, is at risk of being raped every day. This must end.

Another issue that the BJP is pushing is vote jehad. Leaders such as Kirit Somaiya, Ashish Shelar, and Devendra Fadnavis are talking about it. That is because they have nothing to show. This is a habit of the BJP. They are Manuvadi. They come from an organisation that refused to accept the tricolour as part of the national flag. Spreading hatred is the only thing they do. This is why our leader Rahul Gandhi keeps saying that this is a battle between ideologies. We spread love and they spread hate. People must choose what they want.