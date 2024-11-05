Newsletters  |  Buy Print
We’re Ahead by 2 Lakh Votes in Mumbai: BJP’s Ashish Shelar on Dharavi, Development, & Elections

LISTEN | Amey Tirodkar in conversation with Ashish Shelar
Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar speaks to Frontline’s Amey Tirodkar on the burning issues shaping Maharashtra politics. From “Vote Jihad” to Vision 2024, from Marathi Manoos to Metro Lines—nothing is off limits. | Video Credit: Interview by Amey Tirodkar

The Mumbai BJP President breaks his silence on the Dharavi deal, answers tough questions about Adani, and reveals BJP’s plan for Mumbai’s 36 seats.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 15:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Amey Tirodkar
Amey Tirodkar

Direct. Unfiltered. Controversial. Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar breaks his silence on the Dharavi deal, answers tough questions about Adani, and reveals BJP’s game plan for Mumbai’s 36 seats. In this hard-hitting Frontline interview, Shelar tackles everything from vote banks to Metro lines, from Uddhav Thackeray to urban renewal.

