We’re Ahead by 2 Lakh Votes in Mumbai: BJP’s Ashish Shelar on Dharavi, Development, & Elections

Published : Nov 05, 2024 15:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Direct. Unfiltered. Controversial. Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar breaks his silence on the Dharavi deal, answers tough questions about Adani, and reveals BJP’s game plan for Mumbai’s 36 seats. In this hard-hitting Frontline interview, Shelar tackles everything from vote banks to Metro lines, from Uddhav Thackeray to urban renewal.

