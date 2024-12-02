 />
How Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin scheme transformed women’s political power | Aditi Tatkare interview

Former Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare sits down with Frontline Conversations to discuss the groundbreaking Ladki Bahin scheme that reached 2.35 crore women across the State. | Video Credit: Interview by Amey Tirodkar

Former Minister discusses how the Mahayuti-led government in Maharashtra deployed the Ladki Bahin scheme, India’s largest direct benefit transfer for women.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 15:41 IST - 0 MINS READ

Amey Tirodkar
Amey Tirodkar

Former Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare sits down with Frontline Conversations to discuss the groundbreaking Ladki Bahin scheme that reached 2.35 crore women across the State.

