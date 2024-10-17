Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

Can you have peace minus the people?: Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, MLA, Kulgam, Kashmir

LISTEN | Amit Baruah in conversation with Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami
The CPI (M) leader says this election was the only option for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to express themselves.  | Video Credit: Interview by Amit Baruah; Editing by Samson Ronald K.; Produced by: Jinoy Jose P.

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration spokesperson and MLA from Kulgam says the Centre has done everything to devalue the democratic process.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 15:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Amit Baruah

In a conversation with senior journalist Amit Baruah, Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, a veteran CPI(M) leader and MLA from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, offers a candid and nuanced perspective on the region’s recent Assembly election—the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Speaking after securing his fifth term as an MLA, Tarigami paints a complex picture of a populace eager for democratic expression yet constrained by years of political turmoil and centralised control.

He describes the elections as a watershed moment, where citizens across all demographics seized a rare opportunity to voice their concerns through the ballot, breaking a long spell of enforced silence. However, Tarigami’s optimism is tempered with caution as he outlines the challenges ahead: a polarised political landscape, diminished local autonomy, and the delicate balancing act required in dealing with the Central government.

Amit Baruah is a senior journalist.

down-arrow-image

Stories that help you connect the dots

Kashmir’s split verdict: Democracy or division?

Valley backs NC alliance, Jammu stands with BJP as the region’s first Assembly election in a decade highlights distinct regional choices.
Ashish Ranjan
October 17, 2024
DEMOGRAPHIC DIVIDEND — THE LEDE

More than just demographic dividend: Investigating India’s youth bulge

Peter Ronald deSouza
In the post-COVID era, most jobs other than agriculture are being created in the self-employed, labour, or gig areas, all casual work.
DEMOGRAPHIC DIVIDEND

Editor’s Note: How India squanders its demographic dividend

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment