Caught in the Crossfire

WATCH | Caught in the Crossfire
Caught in the Crossfire explores the ongoing conflict in central India's Chhattisgarh state. This video story examines the impact of Naxalite-Maoist insurgency and government counter-operations on Adivasi communities.

An exploration of how Naxalite-Maoist insurgency and government counter-operations have impacted Adivasi communities in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 13:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Frontline News Desk

Caught in the Crossfire explores the ongoing conflict in central India’s Chhattisgarh state. This video story examines the impact of Naxalite-Maoist insurgency and government counter-operations on Adivasi communities. The film takes viewers into remote villages affected by Operation Prahar, a recent intensification of anti-Maoist efforts.

It shows how increased violence has disrupted tribal life, leading to civilian deaths, arrests, and displacement. Through interviews with villagers, the video presents multiple perspectives on this complex issue. It highlights the human cost of the conflict, focusing on recent casualties like 15-year-old Janela Nuruti.

Watch the full video to learn more.

