From Lamka, with love: Art show brings Manipur town’s life and colors to Delhi

Published : Jul 25, 2024 16:26 IST - 2 MINS READ

Vedaant Lakhera
Two women draped in customary robes. The photo gallery provided detailed insights into the cultural tapestry of Lamka.

Two women draped in customary robes. The photo gallery provided detailed insights into the cultural tapestry of Lamka. | Photo Credit: Vedaant Lakhera

An exhibition at India International Centre brings Lamka’s vibrant culture to life through a diverse array of paintings, photographs, and textiles.

To depict the rich traditions of life through art forms is no mean feat but an exhibition at the India International Centre in New Delhi precisely manages to do that. The exhibition “Lengkhawm: Lamka Remembered”, pays homage to the rich cultural tradition of Lamka, which is the second-largest town in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. This exhibition showcases a diverse collection of art forms, including photography, paintings, and traditional textiles, with each piece telling a story of its own on the town’s history and creative spirit. At the exhibition, visitors experience a unique opportunity to view the artistic expressions that define Lamka, which provides insights into the customs and craftsmanship cherished over generations.

The painting depicts native tribesmen navigating their way through the forest with torches in their hands in a time before “Zou Gal”.

The painting depicts native tribesmen navigating their way through the forest with torches in their hands in a time before “Zou Gal”. | Photo Credit: Vedaant Lakhera

One of the oldest photographs of the people of Lamka; the frame dating back to 1933, shows how people had started adopting a Western sense of style but still carried their traditional attire.

One of the oldest photographs of the people of Lamka; the frame dating back to 1933, shows how people had started adopting a Western sense of style but still carried their traditional attire. | Photo Credit: Vedaant Lakhera

At the entrance, visitors are greeted by a painting that depicts a time before “Zou Gal”, which refers to the time when the Zou people (an indigenous ethnic community that lives along the border of India and Myanmar) fought the Britishers in the early nineteenth century.

Also Read | Invisible lives

Lamka itself means crossroads. The town was founded in 1930 by merging the regions of Zenhang Lamka and Hiangtam Lamka. The first educational facility, Mission Compound, was established in 1918 where missionaries from Wales settled, preached and taught.

An illustration by Manglien S. Gangte is displayed in which the artist uses mixed media, a combination of traditional photography with colour modulations through acrylics. It serves as a reminiscent of the old black and white photography and the colour over the photo appears to add “colour in one’s life”.

An illustration by Manglien S. Gangte is displayed in which the artist uses mixed media, a combination of traditional photography with colour modulations through acrylics. It serves as a reminiscent of the old black and white photography and the colour over the photo appears to add “colour in one’s life”. | Photo Credit: Vedaant Lakhera

People viewing photographs shot by local photographers placed at the exhibit. The photos capture the embodiment of the region, from candid moments of daily life to the landscapes of the valley.

People viewing photographs shot by local photographers placed at the exhibit. The photos capture the embodiment of the region, from candid moments of daily life to the landscapes of the valley. | Photo Credit: Vedaant Lakhera

The paintings exhibit a vivid portrayal of the town’s essence through the eyes of native artists. Consisting of both digital art as well as canvas, the featured artworks express the cultural ethos and articulate the artist’s thoughts. The exhibition is also packed with photographs, both archival and contemporary, offering glimpses into the everyday life and mesmerising vistas of Lamka.

The centrepiece assembled by Manglien S. Gangte titled “Weaving Zo Memories” exhibits embroidery by different tribes working together in harmony to produce a beautiful fabric.

The centrepiece assembled by Manglien S. Gangte titled “Weaving Zo Memories” exhibits embroidery by different tribes working together in harmony to produce a beautiful fabric. | Photo Credit: Vedaant Lakhera

The textile section of the gallery provides detailed insights into traditional craftsmanship and traditional heritage. A long woven fabric is displayed with different embroidery sections representing a tribe. Tribes of Paite, Simte, Zou, Thadou, Gangte, Mizo, and Hmar have contributed to the stitchwork.

Also Read | Violence visualised

The iconic Young Paite Association (YPA) cups are among the other items which are used in Legkhawm (funeral procession). Khaung (traditional drums) are beaten while the elders of the tribe sing songs of solace to help the grieving family.

The iconic Young Paite Association (YPA) cups are among the other items which are used in Legkhawm (funeral procession). Khaung (traditional drums) are beaten while the elders of the tribe sing songs of solace to help the grieving family. | Photo Credit: Vedaant Lakhera

The exhibition also showcases traditions like Lengkhawm which is a funeral tradition in Lamka that highlights the solidarity and support of the locals who come together with a grieving family. In this funeral practice, songs of solace are sung all night and the bereaved family does not cater.

