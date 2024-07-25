An exhibition at India International Centre brings Lamka’s vibrant culture to life through a diverse array of paintings, photographs, and textiles.

To depict the rich traditions of life through art forms is no mean feat but an exhibition at the India International Centre in New Delhi precisely manages to do that. The exhibition “Lengkhawm: Lamka Remembered”, pays homage to the rich cultural tradition of Lamka, which is the second-largest town in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. This exhibition showcases a diverse collection of art forms, including photography, paintings, and traditional textiles, with each piece telling a story of its own on the town’s history and creative spirit. At the exhibition, visitors experience a unique opportunity to view the artistic expressions that define Lamka, which provides insights into the customs and craftsmanship cherished over generations.

At the entrance, visitors are greeted by a painting that depicts a time before “Zou Gal”, which refers to the time when the Zou people (an indigenous ethnic community that lives along the border of India and Myanmar) fought the Britishers in the early nineteenth century.

Lamka itself means crossroads. The town was founded in 1930 by merging the regions of Zenhang Lamka and Hiangtam Lamka. The first educational facility, Mission Compound, was established in 1918 where missionaries from Wales settled, preached and taught.

The paintings exhibit a vivid portrayal of the town’s essence through the eyes of native artists. Consisting of both digital art as well as canvas, the featured artworks express the cultural ethos and articulate the artist’s thoughts. The exhibition is also packed with photographs, both archival and contemporary, offering glimpses into the everyday life and mesmerising vistas of Lamka.

The textile section of the gallery provides detailed insights into traditional craftsmanship and traditional heritage. A long woven fabric is displayed with different embroidery sections representing a tribe. Tribes of Paite, Simte, Zou, Thadou, Gangte, Mizo, and Hmar have contributed to the stitchwork.

The exhibition also showcases traditions like Lengkhawm which is a funeral tradition in Lamka that highlights the solidarity and support of the locals who come together with a grieving family. In this funeral practice, songs of solace are sung all night and the bereaved family does not cater.