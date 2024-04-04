Bone connection

Animals inhabited the earth long before we did, and yet we have usurped their space. This series explores our relationship with the non-human beings.

The boundary between human and animal lives is porous, sometimes unstable. This series of photographs, titled Interbeing, is dedicated to the bond—both loving and exploitative—that we share with animals. It examines our dependence on, exploitation of, and encroachment into the animal kingdom in the course of evolution.

Ancient civilisations like India are deeply invested in animal life. It is a bone-deep connection going back several millennia. While the bond might sometimes be lost to our contemporary gaze, it is always present, making and remaking itself down the centuries. The equation goes beyond everyday definitions of good and bad as it expresses itself through an array of possibilities, ranging from the spiritual to the functional, from work to worship, from exploitation to exaltation.

In analysing this relationship, these photographs from across India ask what it means to be human, what distinguishes us from our planet’s non-human inhabitants, and what aspect of animal nature we carry within us. We might kill them for food, domesticate them to ease the burden of labour, or love them like our own: what comes out of these images is the undeniable fact that our existence without animals would have been incomplete, both physically and spiritually.

Asha Thadani is a photographic artist based in Bengaluru. Largely self-taught, Thadani was nominated for the Henri Cartier-Bresson Award in 2015. She likes to capture remote cultures, antiquated traditions, and contemporary life.