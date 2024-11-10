  • Don’t blow out candles on your birthday. This is Western culture which should be avoided. Perform havan on the day and feed cows.
  • While drawing the map of India, include Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Burma in it. These are parts of undivided India (Akhand Bharat).
  • Television was invented before the Mahabharata. After all, Sanjaya showed the Mahabharata war to the blind Dhritarashtra by telecasting it to him live.
  • Books in the Paramdeep series claimed that childless couples will get children by serving cows.
  • In the book Tejomay Bharat, Batra wrote that stem cell technology came to India with the Mahabharata, the proof being the birth of 100 Kauravas. Similarly, motorcars too came to India at that time.