  • In a circular dated November 24, the UGC has directed higher educational institutions to organise Art of Living meditation sessions for students and teachers.
  • To ensure compliance, it wants photographs or videos of all such programmes to be recorded and put up on the websites of the institutions.
  • Over the last eight years, the UGC has practically become a campaigner for various programmes of the Government of India and the RSS, what with directives to celebrate important “national occasions”, set up gallantry walls and display the national flag permanently on university campuses and so on.
  • Educationists the world over have criticised this kind of control even over schools, pointing out that they are used to socialise students along the ideological lines of the state.
  • Such directives also need to be understood in the wider context, aiming as they do at centralising everything and forging a uniformity in diverse institutions with an intent to change the very idea of the university in the minds of society.
  • By asking universities to create consensus for the current government’s ideology and promoting a narrow Hindutva-based communal vision, the UGC is ensuring that Indian universities turn into narrow and closed systems, with little possibility for fresh ideas to emerge.