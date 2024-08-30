Published : Aug 30, 2024 12:53 IST - 6 MINS READ

N. Ram, Director of The Hindu Group of Publications, once described Abdul Ghafoor Noorani’s ability to find obscure references and documents within minutes during a book launch in New Delhi. His well-equipped office at The Hindu could not match Noorani’s ability to find a reference or document within minutes, he said.

This anecdote sums up the essence of Noorani’s scholarly prowess, making him an institution, library, and an authoritative source. He preserved documents and had the remarkable ability to retrieve them within moments.

Noorani, who played a prominent role in Indian legal and intellectual circles, passed away in Mumbai on August 29, at 93, bringing an era to an end.

Born on September 16, 1930, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Noorani’s life was marked by the pursuit of knowledge and justice from an early age. He attended St. Mary’s School and obtained his law degree from the Government Law College in Mumbai.

Noorani’s sharp legal mind was evident early in his career when he began practising law at the Bombay High Court in the 1950s. He was one of the few remaining experts on the Indian Constitution of his generation, a status that made him a revered figure among academics, lawyers, and political leaders.

He was an eminent expert on Jammu and Kashmir and India-Pakistan affairs. Noorani’s involvement in the Kashmir issue began with a crucial introduction by Mridula Sarabhai, a rebel Congress leader and sister of eminent scientist Vikram Sarabhai.

Sarabhai, an ardent supporter of Sheikh Abdullah (the first elected Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir), was disillusioned with the Congress party’s treatment of the Kashmiri leader. When Abdullah was arrested again in 1958 as part of the Kashmir conspiracy trial, a British lawyer decided to contest the case at the behest of Pakistan. However, New Delhi had made it clear that it would not allow any foreign lawyer to appear before an Indian court.

Also Read | A.G. Noorani (1930-2024): A polymath passes on

Sarabhai hired Noorani, then a young lawyer from Mumbai, as part of Abdullah’s defence team in 1962. This introduction to Kashmir was a defining moment in Noorani’s life.

He often recounted his first visit to Jammu, where he met Abdullah in the special jail, and described it as a moment that sparked his lifelong commitment to the region. Noorani’s defence of Abdullah and his subsequent interactions with various Kashmiri leaders made him a prominent authority in Kashmir.

His equations with personalities such as Mirwaiz Farooq, Syed Ali Geelani, Abdul Ghani Lone, and Saifuddin Soz, among others were characterised by mutual respect and a shared vision for a just and peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.

Noorani’s attachment to Kashmir went beyond his professional commitments. It was deeply personal. Being a great foodie, the famous Kashmiri Wazwan cuisine also played its role in keeping him tied to Kashmir, besides his close connection with Abdullah and his lieutenant Mirza Afzal Baig. Abdullah, recognising Noorani’s penchant for good food, used to send parcels of Kashmiri delicacies to the lawyer’s home in Mumbai and even arranged special deliveries by air. These gestures were more than just tokens of friendship; they symbolised a deep, lasting bond that transcended political and geographical boundaries.

When they were not in power, Abdullah and Baig often spent the night at Noorani’s flat. These personal encounters enriched Noorani’s understanding of the Kashmiri people, their culture, and their struggles, which further strengthened his commitment to Kashmiri rights and autonomy.

Noorani’s influence on the Kashmir issue was not limited to the courtroom. He played a crucial role in drafting the “Kashmir Formula”, a peace plan proposed by Pakistan’s President Pervez Musharraf, which according to him was originally an Indian proposal. The formula, which envisaged a peaceful solution to the Kashmir conflict without changing the territorial boundaries, was a major diplomatic initiative. It aimed to address the concerns of both India and Pakistan while prioritising the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Noorani’s involvement in the drafting and negotiation of this plan emphasised his diplomatic acumen and deep understanding of the geopolitical complexities of the Kashmir issue. His role in the peace process was facilitated by his ability to liaise with political leaders on both sides of the border. His interview with Musharraf for Frontline, arranged by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India, Aziz Ahmed Khan, was proof that he is a trusted and respected figure in the region.

When Noorani arrived at the meeting, he found an unexpected fourth person in the room alongside the three high-ranking officials announced to him. He had earlier also sought a 10-minute one-to-one meeting with Musharraf, which was granted. At the interview, Noorani was undeterred and insisted on the agreed terms, which led to the fourth person, none other than General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, the then head of the Inter-Services Intelligence and future army chief of Pakistan, leaving the room. This incident illustrated not only Noorani’s commitment to his principles but also his ability to handle delicate diplomatic situations.

Also Read | A.G. Noorani (1930-2024): Eminent constitutional expert and prolific writer is no more

Noorani’s influence extended far beyond the courtroom and diplomatic circles. He was a prolific writer whose columns and articles appeared in leading publications such as The Hindu, Frontline, The Statesman, Dawn, Economic & Political Weekly, and Dainik Bhaskar.

I worked as a researcher for his four seminal works: The RSS: A Menace to India, the revised edition of the two-volume The Kashmir Dispute, Article 370: The Constitutional History of Jammu and Kashmir, and India-China Boundary Problem. He introduced me to the National Archives and taught me how to locate and study documents.

Throughout his career, Noorani also remained a staunch defender of civil liberties and human rights. His sharp criticism of government policies, communalism, and the erosion of democratic values made him a respected if sometimes controversial figure. His commentaries on legal and political issues were not limited to academic circles, but resonated with the public, influencing public opinion and sparking debate. He was outspoken and sometimes snobbish, but he used his pen to denounce injustice and hold those in power to account. His columns were a voice of reason in a world often characterised by partisan rhetoric and ideological prejudice.

The death of A.G. Noorani marks the end of an era. His loss is deeply felt throughout legal, academic, and political communities. Asaduddin Owaisi, head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, summarised the feelings of many when he wrote: “AG Noorani, a giant among scholars, has passed away. I learnt a lot from him, from the Constitution to Kashmir to China and even the art of appreciating good food.”

We bid farewell to a towering personality with a sense of loss, but also with deep gratitude for the rich legacy he has left us. Rest in peace, A.G. Noorani. Your legacy endures.

Iftikhar Gilani is an Indian journalist based in Ankara.