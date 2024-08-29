Newsletters  |  Buy Print
A.G. Noorani (1930-2024): Eminent constitutional expert and prolific writer is no more

A long-term contributor to Frontline, Noorani was widely respected for his insightful analysis on constitutional and human rights issues.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 17:44 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
A.G. Noorani is remembered as an intellectual who upheld the principles of democracy and constitutionalism throughout his long and distinguished career.

A.G. Noorani is remembered as an intellectual who upheld the principles of democracy and constitutionalism throughout his long and distinguished career. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Renowned lawyer, constitutional expert, and prolific author who made significant contributions to legal scholarship and political discourse in India for over six decades, A.G. Noorani is no more. A long-term contributor to Frontline, Noorani was widely respected for his insightful analysis on constitutional and human rights issues.

Born in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1930, Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Majeed Noorani began his career as a lawyer in the Bombay High Court in 1953. Though he practised law, Noorani devoted much of his time to writing on legal, political, and historical topics. His sharp intellect and deep knowledge of constitutional matters made him a sought-after commentator on Indian politics and jurisprudence.

Noorani was a regular contributor to leading publications like Economic & Political Weekly, The Hindustan Times, and The Statesman. However, it was his association with Frontline magazine, which began in the 1980s, that brought his incisive writing to a wide audience. His column “Constitutional Questions” ran for over three decades and was known for its meticulous research and balanced analysis of complex legal issues.

As an author, Noorani penned over a dozen books on various aspects of Indian constitutional law, politics, and history. Some of his notable works include The Kashmir Question (1964), Ministers’ Misconduct (1973), Constitutional Questions and Citizens’ Rights (2006), and The RSS: A Menace to India (2019). His writings often took a critical look at government overreach and erosion of democratic norms.

Noorani was known for his strong advocacy of civil liberties and secularism. He was a vocal critic of laws that he believed infringed on fundamental rights, such as preventive detention laws and restrictions on freedom of expression. His legal expertise made him a respected voice in debates on judicial reforms and accountability.

Though he never held any official position, Noorani’s opinions carried weight in legal and political circles. He was often consulted on constitutional matters and his writings were cited in academic works and even Supreme Court judgments.

Noorani leaves behind a rich legacy of constitutional scholarship and political commentary. He is remembered as an intellectual who upheld the principles of democracy and constitutionalism throughout his long and distinguished career.

While revered in progressive and liberal circles, Noorani was not without his critics. Some felt his views were too idealistic or out of step with changing political realities. Nonetheless, his commitment to constitutional values and rigorous analysis earned him respect across the political spectrum.

Here’s a curated list of articles Noorani wrote for Frontline. We have kept them outside the paywall to honour the genius that he was. Please read them and share your comments.

Senior BJP leader L.K. Advani paying homage to Savarkar on his birth anniversary in Parliament House in New Delhi on May 28, 2014. Also seen is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Frontline

Savarkar & the BJP

A.G.Noorani
A view of the Central Vista redevelopment project in progress, near Parliament House in New Delhi on May 20.
Frontline

Modi as Tuqhlaq

A.G. NOORANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.
Frontline

Governor: A colonial relic

A.G. Noorani
Jawaharlal Nehru with Pakistan Prime Minister Mohammed Ali Bogra. Even in August 1953, Nehru agreed with Bogra that “the Kashmir dispute... should be settled in accordance with the wishes of the people of the State”.
Frontline

Kashmir dispute: Domestic or world issue?

A.G. NOORANI
Mahatma Gandhi on the historic barefoot march that he began on January 7, 1947, trying to extinguish the flames of intolerance in Bihar and East Bengal’s Noakhali.
Frontline

RSS and Gandhi: Sangh Parivar's belated attempts to appropriate national heroes in quest for legitimacy

A.G. NOORANI
M.K. Gandhi and Maulana Azad in an undated photograph. Both were tried for sedition under colonial rule.
Frontline

How a Supreme Court judgment brought back the sedition law in India

A.G. Noorani
Frontline

From Adolf Hitler to Indira Gandhi: leaders who succumbed to evils of power

A.G. NOORANI
The first protests in Kashmir against the revoking of its special status started on August 9. In this photograph, protesters braving tear gas and firing in the air by security personnel in Srinagar.
Frontline

Kashmir: Murder of insaniyat

A.G. Noorani
November 1977: RSS sarsanghchalak Balasaheb Deoras (left) with Jayaprakash Narayan at the latter’s residence.
Frontline

RSS and the Emergency

A.G. NOORANI
Frontline

Muslims today

A.G. NOORANI
Frontline

Betrayal of Indian nationalism

A.G. NOORANI
Frontline

Modi & Zionism

A.G. NOORANI
An activist holding up and also wearing a face mask that reads “Hum Sab Khalid Saifi” at a press conference over police investigations into the Delhi riots of February, at the Press Club of India in Delhi on September 16. Delhi Police arrested the activist Khalid Saifi in June under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the communal violence in Northeast Delhi in February.
Frontline

UAPA: India's anti-India Act

A.G. Noorani
For Frontline : PUDUCHERRY, 23/04/2015: (Attention to R.Vijayasankar sir) Photos from the Dr.Babasaheb.Ambedkar Photo Biography book. Photo: T.Singaravelou
Frontline

Ambedkar’s warning

A.G. NOORANI

SHOW ALL (14 STORIES)

