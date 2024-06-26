Readers respond to Frontline’s coverage.

The mandate for the 18th Lok Sabha has rightly curtailed single-party dominance and restored the voice of the opposition (Cover Story, June 28).

Over the past decade, the brute majority enjoyed by the ruling dispensation had resulted in the passage of Bills with little or no deliberation, mass suspensions and dismissal of opposition MPs, and the forcing through of contentious constitutional amendments. Today, India’s democracy seems strengthened by a verdict that has ensured the continuance of a practically stable government while also checking its hitherto unbridled powers.

Bhargav M. B.

Bengaluru

The most notable outcome of the 2024 general election is the revelation that democracy and secularism are deep-set in India’s polity (Cover story, June 28). The precarious “down-but-not-out” situation of the BJP will hopefully serve as a speed breaker to its wanton ways. Although the INDIA bloc was slow off the block, it was able to gain momentum in the later laps. That the razzmatazz associated with the consecration of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya could earn only negative dividends for the BJP was clear from its humiliating defeat in Faizabad. The BJP’s juggernaut has evidently lost its pace despite, or because of, the retrofittings provided by the NDA partners.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath

Aranmula, Kerala

Although BJP has captured power at the Centre and Narendra Modi has become Prime Minister for the third time, amidst the controversies about the manipulation of EVMs, it will not be a cakewalk for BJP this time round. Cut down to size with only 240 seats, the BJP has to rely on its allies in the NDA, especially the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal (United) which together account for 28 seats. TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar are shrewd senior politicians who are bound to have their own distinct demands, and may both drive hard bargains. The BJP has to necessarily yield to these allies over the next five years in order to stay in power. The upcoming elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan later this year will be another litmus test for the BJP.

M.Y. Shariff

Chennai

There are no clear winners in the 2024 general election. Contrary to post-poll predictions, the electorate delivered a split verdict with a thin majority to the ruling NDA over the INDIA bloc (Cover Story, June 28). It is heartening to note the new Lok Sabha will host a strong opposition which will hopefully function as a corrective force. The results are a clear rejection of the authoritarian tendencies of the BJP regime which tried to implement many Modi-fications without taking their political, social and economic fallout into account. The supremacy of citizens in a democracy who can tilt the political balance as they deem fit, has once again been proved.

T.N. Venugopalan

Kochi

Manipur, one year later

While the Central government has washed its hands off Manipur saying the violence is on account of enmity between two communities and has nothing to do with State politics, the State government has been wilfully inactive through the many instances of ethnic violence, including mob lynchings, gang rapes, burning down of churches in many districts, and the abduction of a senior police official by the Arambai Tenggol (Cover story, June 14). Manipur has become a militia state with the Arambai Tenggol at the centre of it all, enjoying political protection and firepower.

It is distressing to see the people of Manipur reduced to refugees in their own land, living in makeshift tents and with their children deprived of education. The new government at the Centre must root out the groups that sowed enmity among the people and restore peace to this north-eastern State

R.V. Baskaran

Chennai

Comic relief

Appupen’s series “The Dystopian Times” never fails to astound and delight us. The June 14 edition with minions, which honestly portrays how political leaders are making fools of us, made me laugh and ponder at the same time. The best part was the minion behind the EVM. No words, haha. Kudos to Appupen and Frontline!

Elvaris Razi

Puthur, Kerala