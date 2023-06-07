Lockdown at Sri Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman Temple in Villupuram amid caste tensions

Published : Jun 07, 2023 13:47 IST - 3 MINS READ

The Sri Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman Temple in Melpathi village, located in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district, was sealed shut on June 7 by the district administration. This action came after unsuccessful peace talks and persistent tensions between the Vanniyars, a dominant caste, and Dalits, regarding the latter’s entry into the temple.

S. Ravichandran, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Villupuram, issued the orders under Section 145(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Given the recurring law and order issues in the village, the temple was locked, with the administration stating that the ongoing situation between the two caste groups over worship could potentially lead to serious disturbances. The decision to close the temple and prohibit entry until an amicable resolution was reached aims to prevent any further escalation.

Melpathi village, situated in the Vikravandi taluk of Villupuram district, has been the site of several regrettable incidents since April 7 of this year. During the temple’s annual festival, three Scheduled Caste youths were assaulted by Vanniyars when they attempted to enter and offer prayers. The Vanniyars, opposing their entry, demanded that they worship from outside the temple.

These incidents triggered a series of law and order problems not only within the village but also in the surrounding areas of the district. Asserting their fundamental right to worship, Dalits staged protests and road blockades. K. Ponmudi, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education and a native of Villupuram district, affirmed that everyone has the right to worship at a temple. He assured Dalit representatives that the district administration would take necessary steps to resolve the issue, emphasising the importance of setting aside differences. The minister also noted that the temple falls under the purview of the state’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department, while some Vanniyar villagers claimed it to be a temple specific to their caste.

In response, Vanniyars from the village organised a protest in front of the temple, vehemently opposing Dalit entry, as it was believed to violate the temple’s traditional customs. Many protestors expressed their dissent by tearing up their fair price shop cards and Aadhar cards.

D. Ravikumar, the Member of Parliament representing Villupuram, held discussions with the district collector, C. Palani, and other senior officials, urging them to take necessary action. Ravikumar highlighted that Article 17 criminalises the practice of untouchability, emphasising the government’s responsibility to ensure equal access to worship in the temple for all individuals.

Although four rounds of peace talks were conducted, the situation remained unresolved. Following the fourth round on May 25, the collector informed the media that the issue had been settled and the dominant caste had agreed to allow Dalits into the temple. However, the village subsequently became tense, leading to the enforcement of the aforementioned order.

To maintain law and order, strong police pickets have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incidents.