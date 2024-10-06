Published : Oct 06, 2024 19:13 IST - 17 MINS READ

Jammu and Kashmir held its first Assembly election in 10 years, a significant event following the region’s loss of special status under Article 370 and statehood on August 5, 2019. While numerous political leaders contested the election, the entry of Sheikh Abdul “Engineer” Rashid, founder of Awami Ittehad Party and Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla, drew particular attention. Recently released from Delhi’s Tihar jail (from where he contested the Lok Sabha election and won, defeating National Conference’s Omar Abdullah), Rashid’s campaign rallies attracted large crowds, though opposition leaders from the NC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused him of being a BJP proxy. Ahead of the October 8 results, Engineer Rashid spoke to Frontline in an exclusive interview. Excerpts:

Last month when you were released from Tihar jail after a gap of five years and the next day you reached Srinagar. What differences did you see? How has Jammu and Kashmir changed during these five years? People were scared. They were afraid of talking. That’s why the slogan “Dilon se nikla darr aaya aaya Engineer” (Fear in the hearts of the people has vanished; “Engineer” has arrived). There was a political vacuum. The political parties had been lying to them, exploiting their sentiments for votes, and people were confused. You have been actively campaigning for your candidates everywhere, but do you really believe that change is possible in Jammu and Kashmir, given that it is now a Union Territory, which means the Assembly will be powerless and the recent amendments to the transaction of business rules have further expanded the powers of the Lieutenant Governor? The Assembly may do nothing. But the point is, if you get credible voices who are sincere and who can fight politically, that should be the focus of the new MLAs who will win. So what we need is political leadership, be it MP[s], MLA[s] or whosoever, who are sincere voices. They need to come out and speak against what the L-G or what the Central government is doing. They need to launch political movements. That’s what I was expecting. That people will vote for us so that we can get a voice and we can take the battle to the Centre. Also, elections this time were conducted smoothly. We did not see election boycotts. We did not see any kind of violence. Political leaders were able to reach out to those areas which were previously militant hotbeds. Who would you give credit to for all this? First, let me tell you that Kashmiris are not fond of violence. They don’t do violence because it is their hobby. Whatsoever had happened, it had certain reasoning in the past, and whatsoever is there today, it too has reasoning. And when you talk about that there was no misuse of state machinery, I disagree with you. My candidate from Baramulla, Shoaib Lone, I had to campaign for him. We had all the permissions, but on the last day, our permission was cancelled without any reason. The police in north Kashmir didn’t provide a level playing field. The agencies are always there. The BJP and its proxies use their people to suppress legitimate voices.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: The battle that lies beyond elections

But BJP leaders have been saying that they have created this kind of situation wherein the other regional political leaders are able to campaign. What has the BJP created? There is a complete silence of [the] graveyard. People have been suppressed. What are they telling you? Then they should form the government on their own. Nothing like that is the situation. If you have snatched everything from Kashmiris, how can they be happy now? But if you silence people with the barrel of a gun then that is a separate thing. Leaders from opposition parties, including the NC and the PDP, have alleged that Engineer Rashid is close to the BJP and is a proxy of the party. I don’t give a damn to them, and I also request you not to ask these questions. I have been in jail, and you ask me these questions? Have some mercy on me. You should know... I understand that as a journalist, you are free to ask anything, but does this question suit [this situation]? Your opposition parties have been saying all this about you. Let them go to hell! If they say I have four eyes, will you tell me that I have four eyes? They are making allegations, and [I’m] going to jail after three days. Shame on this question and shame on them. While I was covering the election campaign, I felt there was a sentiment among the people that Engineer Rashid is hand in glove with the BJP. [People] will decide what to do. It is absolutely rubbish asking such a question. A man who is going [to] jail after three or four days, you are [still] asking [if] I am their agent. And those who are celebrating in their cosy rooms, for you they are heroes, and for them, they are heroes. Let people vote for them or vote for me. I have no issues, but my conscience is clear. I am answerable to my conscience, to my people, to my [commitment].

This question was also posed to them, but they are saying that the timing of your release was suspicious. I don’t want to respond to them. Who is Omar Abdullah, a traitor? Son of a traitor, his father, his grandfather had destroyed Kashmir. Who is Mehbooba Mufti? Who brought the BJP here? How would you answer about the timing of your release? So are you the judge? Are they the judge? [Arvind] Kejriwal was given [bail] for elections. I had specified the reason that I am going to contest the election and I will [seek bail]. So bail is given only when you have to do something special. So [the] court agreed, the same way it [gave bail to] Kejriwal. So what is special in it? It should not be a question. Common people on the ground argue that if your goals and electoral outcomes align with those of the PDP, the NC, and the Congress in keeping the BJP out of power, why has Engineer Rashid’s party not joined the INDIA bloc? I will put a counter question to you as a journalist: During these five and a half years, did they ever take any concrete steps? Show me one step. Any public strike, any protests, anything else? They were sitting in their drawing rooms enjoying things. Today they are talking only because they have to get power. Nothing beyond that. It was only Engineer Rashid who was victimised. Only because I am speaking sincerely. I am [genuine]. Their words have no [weight]. They have the money, power, muscle power. That’s why they are getting votes. Nothing beyond that. People know who stands for what. See PDP leaders were saying that we are going to fight for common goal but then they launched BJP in Kashmir. So what’s the common goal? They have already got Kashmiris destroyed. So what about the INDIA bloc? Will you consider joining the alliance? What INDIA bloc? Will Rahul Gandhi give back Article 370? You go and ask. If Rahul says so, I will vote for him. If any of your candidates win, which party would you consider aligning with? For me, neither is [it] a question [of] how many seats I win nor [with] whom I will go. I will go with my conscience. And the main thing is that for me, government formation is absolutely not an issue. I have said it right from the day when I got out of jail .For me, the issue is to use this mandate the people will give me, be it the number of seats or the percentage of votes. I will utilise it to make New Delhi and other stakeholders realise that, for God’s sake, allow Kashmiris to live with dignity and honour.

“If I’m a BJP man then why [did] they put me in [jail]?”

Given that your party includes both new and less widely known faces, do you think your party would struggle if your bail were revoked and you were taken back to jail? Why would it struggle? We are an ideological party. We are not like others, only after power and perks and privileges. I am sure the party will emerge even stronger if I go to jail because then people will come to know who was the BJP’s agent. A lot of people, including your critics, argue that suppose if Engineer Rashid wins 10 seats, ultimately the Centre or the BJP might create a pressure cooker situation, and you might be forced to align with the BJP. They have given an example of the PDP, where 18 of its leaders left after 2019. This Engineer is not PDP. I am again and again and again telling you the same thing: they don’t come out of their comfort zones. [If they] had the courage and the [guts] and the commitment and were sincere, then Modi would have never dared to abrogate Article 370. They don’t mean what they say. If they meant it, then they would have been in jail. They are already with them. And when you talk about pressure cooker, that’s already with me. My election symbol has been a pressure cooker, so Modi can do nothing, nor can the BJP, and I know my people. So you are confident that your candidates are going to win this election? Why not? People supported me even when I was in jail and I got elected in the parliamentary elections. Even this question is an insult to the voters and my party.

Talking about dynastic politics, you have been saying all over your career that you are against the National Conference and PDP for their dynastic politics. But now, your brother contested from Langate constituency, and you are actively campaigning for him. Also, your son has been actively part of the election campaigning. The first thing is, show me even just one statement where I have criticised dynastic politics. I didn’t respond to these questions during my campaign because I had no time. Let anybody show one statement where I have criticised dynasty politics. Yes, I have said that the Sheikh dynasty and Mufti dynasty have destroyed Kashmir. That is in a separate context. I mean that when they ruled [the] State, had they run it in a better way, we would have appreciated them. Dynastic politics is fine. So, coming to your point, if politics is good, then why shouldn’t people from dynasties join politics? If politics is public service, why shouldn’t anybody join politics? When my brother joined politics, I was in jail. I had no idea. It’s people who decided to put him in the race. I had nothing to do with that. Having said that, is there anyone better than him among the candidates? Tell me, for God’s sake, and let people decide. He is a man who was travelling from Langate to Tihar jail every three months. He is a man who struggled so hard for me. Nobody even gave a damn. And then you talked about my son. What has he done wrong? He’s not in politics. If he is campaigning like other party candidates, what’s wrong with that? He’s not directly into politics. If he hadn’t been campaigning for the AIP candidates, then the allegation would have been that he campaigned for his father but not for the AIP candidates. So he is not in politics. He is back to school, back to studies. And I am sure he has a lot of things to do other than politics. Your party, the AIP, had a pre-election alliance with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami in South Kashmir. Are we seeing a new political front in the Valley? I am sure with the passage of time, things will evolve. Let us hope so. It will be an alliance based on principles. Let us wait till October 8. After you won the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat from jail, there seems to be a trend of imprisoned individuals trying to contest elections to secure their release. Do you believe that public sympathy votes can help candidates win elections, and how do you view this situation? Jail is a weapon in your hand and if you use it at least you can convey the message on a larger scale. That’s all. Then let people decide. In your recent election speech in Tral, you stated that you are the voice of the imprisoned. However, why did you decline the request from famous jailed cleric Sarjan Barakati’s daughter, who wanted her father to contest from the Langate constituency? I have answered this question. She should have come and met me. She should have sent [an envoy]. In fact, I sent her my people saying that I want to support you but she didn’t respond. I don’t know who she was playing for. I’m sorry to say. Tell me, what is Barkati’s vision? I didn’t react to this question when I was campaigning. What does Barkati want? He is the man who was saying “Azadi, Azadi ”. That’s good. I have no issue with that. I just ask him, if he becomes an MLA, will he go in the assembly with the same slogans? You just show me the roadmap on which Sarjan Barkati was contesting elections. Is there any manifesto? Being in jail is a pretty small thing. Be it Engineer Rashid or anyone. But you made a very valid question. Firstly, Barakati’s daughter filed nomination papers from Zainpora but the papers were rejected. The same was done with my candidate. Also, his papers were rejected in Zainpora. He would have certainly been a victorious candidate. Then Barkati contested from two seats—Ganderbal and Budgam. One candidate can at most contest from two seats. After five days, when her nomination papers were found correct, how could he have contested from Langate? But it is a choice of any candidate to contest from anywhere? Sir, please. For God’s sake. If already the nomination papers were found correct at two places, how could they have contested from a third place? Maybe there could have been some errors in nomination papers. What are you saying? How could there be errors when the deadline for filing nomination papers was over? Then how do you see this? It was a conspiracy against Engineer Rashid. And who was with her? Three to four people. I have respect for that family. And remember, I have been to that family. In 2017 when Barkati was arrested, I visited them. I was the only one. Today I don’t need certification from anyone. And neither Engineer Rashid nor Sarjan Barkati are the only people who are in jail. I have already been elected. My agenda was already known. I have not deviated. So what was his agenda? Who was with him? Apni Party supported him. When Barkati’s daughter came to our house, she entered our kitchen. My sister-in-law was the only person present there. And she gave her a form. A so-called journalist was waiting outside. It was all arranged by unknown hands. Then she said to ask Engineer Sahib to take my form. Is this the way? At least have some pity on me. A lady goes to my house 200 km away from her native place when already her father is contesting from two places. Then she enters my kitchen, gets a camera, and then says to let Engineer Rashid support me. Am I a street vendor? I am running a political party. There are procedures. Has anybody approached me? And I wonder more about her and the journalist who wants sensational news and who [wants to mislead] people. I want to ask you a question. Have you asked her if she met me? Did she meet any member of my party? Can she even name a single person from my party whom she met? She just wanted to create a hullabaloo and nothing more. She wanted to create this scene but people will understand.

Also Read | The fundamental demand is the restoration of Statehood: Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami

If you are saying that Barkati don’t have any manifesto or a clear agenda and there is a shift in his ideology then what about the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, who is your pre-election alliance partner in south Kashmir? They have also changed their ideology. For example, they also had been endorsing election [boycott] calls during the past three decades and are now contesting the election. Very valid question. You have answered even [the] previous question by asking this question. When Jamaat candidates [filed nominations] as independent candidates, a statement came from Jamaat. You might have read that they might support [Engineer Rashid in some] constituencies where they don’t contest, if he desires. So I responded politely. I met [them], I met their leaders and we agreed on three points. Number one—and in fact, we had issued a statement also. I don’t know if you have read it or not. Three points. There was a consensus. So this is what they stated. What was Jamaat’s agenda? Number one was [no] to violence, all sorts of violence. [Non-state actors] should stop violence. Second was that a dignified resolution of Kashmir needs a political struggle, a peaceful political struggle. Third was that until that stage, let us give people good representatives. These were the three things which we agreed to and what else can I say. Do you believe your party candidates can achieve similar success in the Assembly election as you did in the Lok Sabha election? See, there were many factors. First, I couldn’t get bail in proper time. There were [issues with] the nomination papers, security, everything. For the first two phases it was [worse]. There were just three days left for the last phase, and another two days left when I reached there. It was [difficult] to select the candidates. Then I couldn’t get proper time. But still, I am sure that AIP would emerge as a very strong force, and a very credible force. And we will be stronger. And see, I’m sure of that. At least the votes [that] AIP will get... I’m sure we’ll get [a] good number of seats also. But [don’t] forget that we are [contesting] 33 seats. Just wait for the [results] day and see how [many] votes AIP gets. Suppose if your bail is not further extended what will be your roadmap and who will run the party affairs? Our AIP will run the party affairs. And what will be the roadmap? What sort of question is this? The roadmap is... What roadmap? You go and ask Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. I am in jail and automatically I am the roadmap. Listen to me. I am fighting for my political identity. That’s why I am [in jail] and you are asking me about the roadmap. For one who is fighting for the rights of people, what is the roadmap? The roadmap is if I [surrender] to Modi ji then there are no issues. The reason I am asking this question is that when you became a Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla, a lot of your opposition leaders said that Baramulla will face problems with regards to development because Engineer is in jail. So the opposition leaders are contradicting their own statements. First, they say that I have close ties with the BJP. If I am a BJP man then why did BJP put me in jail? Why did they not allow me to go and work on the ground? So, I don’t want to lower my stature nor disrespect my sacrifices. And for God’s sake, if they can’t agree with me, let them not spread rumours in the air.

Irfan Amin Malik is a journalist based in Jammu and Kashmir.