In May this year, a picture of a banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) leader casting his vote in the Parliamentary election in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district surprised everyone in the valley, marking a significant shift in the region’s political dynamic. The organisation, which boycotted elections for 30 years, has now indicated a willingness to join the mainstream political arena. Since the ban was not revoked on August 25, the organisation could not contest elections; but they have picked three candidates from their organisation who will contest independently.

JeI is a religious-political organisation that was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Initially, it was widely believed that a faction from Jel had decided to vote in the Parliamentary election; but in fact, hundreds of cadres of JeI, across the valley turned up at the polling booths and cast their vote. “Everyone is on board and there are no factions,” said a source from JeI. For the people, the participation of Jel in the election was surprising, as the organisation had long maintained a stance of boycotting the electoral process, a charge they deny now.

For this stance, Jel has faced the state’s scrutiny and repression, including bans and crackdowns on its activities. During the Ikhwan rule (pro-government militia), a number of its supporters and members were killed and properties were burned-down.

Why the ban?

Jel, has over 5,000 members in Jammu and Kashmir, has a global footprint and a strong presence in South Asian countries. In Bangladesh, it was banned in the first week of August following massive protests that resulted in over 200 deaths. In Pakistan, it continues to be a significant political force. Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir is more aligned with Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan.

Following the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed, the government decided to take on the organisation. Just 13 days later, Jel was banned by MHA for five years. In February 2024, the ban was extended for five more years. Before that, Jel was banned twice, in 1975 and in 1990. While imposing the ban, the MHA alleged that the Jel was found to be involved in “fomenting terrorism” and “anti-India propaganda” for fueling “secessionism” in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India. The MHA added it was mandatory to impose the ban and restrict the organisation in “subversive activities” including an attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of the Union of India.

Ready to contest

With abrogation of Article 370, a number of its cadres were detained and lodged in different jails of the country. The UT government also attached around 80 properties belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami. Since the organisation was banned, a five-member panel formed by the Jel to run its organisational affairs. The panel is headed by Ghulam Qadir Wani. The main task of the panel, according to the sources, was to “clear the confusion” and inform New Delhi that they are not against elections and that they are ready to contest if the ban is revoked. It was the panel who decided that the Jamaat should cast their votes in the recently held Parliamentary elections, Wani said.

Wani told Frontline that since the situation in the valley has changed completely after the abrogation of Article 370, and Jel had to bear the brunt of the situation, they decided to change their strategy. “Our people were detained, properties were attached, passports were seized, jobs were denied. So in order to contest this, we decided to fight it democratically,” Wani said. He said they were expecting a revocation of the ban and are ready to contest the Assembly election.

Sources from Jel confirmed that they are in talks with New Delhi and Altaf Bukhari, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party is mediating between Centre and the Jel. Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat argues that it is a “positive sign” that Jel is ready to contest elections.

Ghulam Qadir Lone, another Jel member and the general secretary of the newly created panel told Frontline that they want to “serve people”, and under the present circumstance they are unable to do so. “Our people are suffering due to the conflict. We want to give relief to the people and work for the betterment of the society,” Lone said. Regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have also supported the revocation of the ban on Jel.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah earlier told reporters that the Centre should revoke the ban on Jel to allow the outfit to participate in the Assembly election, while Peoples Democratic Party president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti said that she would be “happy” if Jel decide to fight the election again.

Ali Mohammad Watali, ex-police chief of Kashmir, argues that while the Centre should provide an opportunity for everyone to participate in mainstream politics, it is also evident that Jel was pro-Pakistan and pro-terrorism. “Now they have changed their stance suddenly. It looks like this is being done by the agencies so that BJP can form a government here with the help of new political fronts including the Jel,” said Watali. Dulat, however maintains that except in a few areas, the Jel is not such a strong presence in the valley and its cadre base is not strong. “They have fought elections earlier but could not get significant leads…They can win a maximum of two to three seats,” Dulat said, adding “this can also be a ploy to lift the ban”.

Notably, the organisation has a strong presence in north Kashmir’s Sopore and some areas of south Kashmir, including Pulwama and Shopian. However, it has cadres in every district of Jammu and Kashmir. Watali said the BJP wants to divide the “anti-BJP” vote in Kashmir, and for that they are taking several steps.

Auqib Javeed is an independent journalist based in Jammu and Kashmir.