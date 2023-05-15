Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
FL19 cover.jpg
Current IssuePast Issues

15 dead, 40 hospitalised after consuming illicit arrack in Tamil Nadu

Villagers in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts fall prey to deadly cocktail of industrial methanol and fertilizers; police arrest one suspect.

Published : May 15, 2023 18:19 IST - 2 MINS READ

Ilangovan Rajasekaran
Patients being treated at a hospital after consuming spurious liquor in Chengalpattu and Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, on May 15.

Patients being treated at a hospital after consuming spurious liquor in Chengalpattu and Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, on May 15. | Photo Credit: ANI

At least 15 people died and more than 40 were admitted to hospitals in Villupuram and Puducherry on May 14-15 after consuming illicit arrack in villages in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts in Tamil Nadu.

Five individuals from the same family, including a woman, from Ekkiyarkuppam village near Marakkanam in Villupuram district, all of them fisherfolk, tragically lost their lives on May 14. The remaining victims succumbed to the deadly cocktail of industrial methanol, fertilizers, and other ingredients on May 15.

According to police sources, the death toll among those from Ekkiyarpuram rose to six by Monday evening, while nine villagers, all from two families in the village of Perukaranai in Chengalpattu, also lost their lives. The police are currently investigating to determine the connection between these two batches of deaths that occurred in different districts. They have apprehended a 27-year-old youth named Amaran, who reportedly used to regularly sell illicit brew to the villagers of Ekkiyapuram. Furthermore, they are searching for four others in connection with this incident.

The victims, after consuming the liquor, experienced symptoms such as acute abdominal and throat pain, burning eyes, severe vomiting, and dizziness. Authorities promptly transported the suspected consumers to nearby hospitals, including the Puducherry Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, Chengleput Government Medical College Hospital, and Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital.

The consumers were primarily poor agricultural labourers and fisherfolk. A preliminary investigation revealed that more than 15 people had purchased the brew from Amaran, who regularly supplied the illicit substance. The seller distributed arrack in 200 ml sachets for Rs 30 each, and villagers typically consumed a minimum of half a litre daily. C. Palani, the Villupuram district collector, visited the hospital to oversee the rehabilitation efforts.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs.10 lakh each to the families of the victims and arrived in Villupuram on May 15. After visiting the hospital, he instructed the district administration to provide all necessary medical care to those who were admitted. Later, he informed the media that the case had been transferred to the CB-CID.

C. Sylendra Babu, the Director General of Police, suspended four police personnel in response to the incident. All political parties strongly condemned the occurrence. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami insisted that the Chief Minister resign, citing a failure of law and order in the State.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the State recorded 29 hooch-related deaths between 2018 and 2020.

Related stories

FL19 cover.jpg
Read the Latest Issue
Extrajudicial killings — The Lede

‘Encounter Pradesh’ model of instant justice indicates terror may become state policy

Ashutosh Sharma
ed note.jpg
Extrajudicial killings

Editor’s Note: Impunity for the state means impunity for the mobs

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment