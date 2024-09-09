Published : Sep 09, 2024 19:49 IST - 11 MINS READ

In light of the Hema Committee report on the Malayalam film industry, actor and director Revathi discusses industry changes in an interview with Frontline. She speaks about the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an organisation she co-founded in 2017. The WCC aims to address longstanding issues within the film sector. Drawing on her decades of experience in cinema, Revathi describes the WCC’s evolution from a small support group to an advocacy organisation. She also discusses the Hema Committee report, a government study on women’s working conditions in Malayalam films. Revathi offers her perspective on the report’s findings and the reasons behind its delayed release. She highlights challenges such as sexual harassment, pay disparities, and substandard working conditions on film sets, noting that newcomers often face greater vulnerabilities. The actor proposes potential improvements, including legislative changes and industry reforms, while reflecting on how her advocacy has impacted her career. She stresses the importance of persisting in efforts for change, despite obstacles. Excerpts:

Why was the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) created in 2017? It started with a WhatsApp group with Manju Warrier, Geetu Mohandas, Rima Kallingal, and myself. The group was created to support her because she had come out and filed an FIR that very night. I don’t think anybody had done so before. So, we didn’t know what would follow. That WhatsApp group gradually became a space for people to share their own experiences or that of others whom they knew. We felt that there was a need for a support group where issues faced by women in the film industry can be discussed. This became the WCC.

Was there any resistance to the WCC when it was formed? When did people from the film industry become aware of it and did you inquire if others wished to be members? How did people come to know about it before the Kochi press conference? When we made the announcement and met the then Chief Minister (CM) [of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan], the WCC comprised nearly about 21 women from all filmmaking departments. There was a wrong idea that it was an organisation of actors against the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, (AMMA). In fact, there were editors, makeup personnel, costume designers, directors, etc. We tried to explain but they never understood. We were seen as another group outside of AMMA. We are not members of our own unions but we felt we needed a safe space to speak about our issues and where we could trust the people whom we were speaking to.

Will the WCC continue to operate in the same way it has so far or will there be a change? There will not be a change. We want to work towards safe and equal spaces for women in the Malayalam film industry. So, we would like to work with every single film body and have discussions because we are not the be-all and know-all of everything. It has to be that way because our profession is very different from any other profession—it is neither labour-oriented nor is it just creative-oriented. It’s a combination of many professions. So, we have to form a legal framework.

How do you view the Hema Committee Report? It is the only government-constituted report which investigated sexual exploitation in a film industry in India. Firstly, the report was constituted after our meeting with the CM where WCC said that a study was needed. WCC members include researchers and PhD scholars of film studies. Members such as Deedi Damodaran and Asha Joseph are PhD scholars who ideated a study. CM Pinarayi Vijayan agreed, which was a bold step. We were happy about retired Justice K. Hema chairing the committee, with Sarada as a member. People did not go and speak out of fears, so there was a delay. Those who did come forward were guaranteed privacy. The report was ready in December 2019 and it took a while for them to release it. We tried our best to convince them to release it. Otherwise, what is the purpose of the committee? They released it after repeated conversations. We knew that the report’s revelations would not solely be about sexual harassment but would also shed light on workplace harassment, pay parity, etc. So, we wanted to address everything. We had spoken about it for several years. The report talks about recommendations, but I think the industry bodies need to sit together and find practical solutions. Also, there was an outburst of individual allegations—something no one expected.

“It takes courage, for a woman, to speak up about an incident that happened 15 to 20 years ago. We must respect that.”

The Malayalam media is focusing only on the sexual exploitation angle. There are also politicians, political parties such as the Congress not demanding the resignation of the CPI(M) MLA as well as a seemingly indifferent civil society which is not protesting on the streets to fight for women’s safety and gender parity in the film industry. How does this reflect on Kerala? Kerala is a State we have always loved. About civil society, it is sad to see that there is a space where they can be nameless, faceless, and write whatever they feel, on social media, about the women who are speaking up. This hurts the concerned individual. It takes courage, for a woman, to speak up about an incident that happened 15 to 20 years ago. We must respect that. I believe this is because a section of civil society feels they can berate celebrities and those in public life. They must remember that they are not just celebrities but also mothers, sisters, daughters, etc. This is an important movement. With respect to politicians, I have nothing to say. I don’t know what happened after the report was completed but once they saw the ultimate outcome they withheld it for four and a half years. It would have been better if they had found a way to release the report sooner, in 6 to 10 months, by, perhaps, discussing with concerned individuals, i.e. those who spoke to the committee, about potential redactions, edits, etc. that could be made. Nevertheless, I appreciate that this happened. It wouldn’t have happened anywhere else. Hats off to all the people who came forward to speak as well as those who worked to prepare the report. It is part of a movement which will help us understand not only the Malayalam film industry but also the peripheral society. This is a patriarchal mentality. It creates a society where you subjugate people. So, we really need to sit and understand this report.

There are those who view the report as an attempt to destroy the Malayalam film industry. Recently a famous actor said, “They’re trying to destroy the film industry.” How do you view this and is there any truth to it? The film industry is our identity. Why would we destroy it? And there are people who think this will destroy it. No, it will only make this space safer. Let us look at it practically and understand what this report is saying. Don’t look at it in an emotional way just because you’re scared or you’re worried for your colleagues. It’s not about that. It’s about a much larger issue. So, we need to sit across the table and talk and not make statements like this in public. Why was this report prepared in the first place? Who are the people who came forward and spoke? Why are they calling themselves victims or survivors? So, who is the destroyer here? Shouldn’t we address the destroyer.

There is a huge power imbalance that exists in the industry, between producers and directors, lead actors and a newcomer, male and female actors, etc. Is it possible to address this? And are there laws or rules which prohibit romantic relationships like those in corporate companies? We are looking into that. At present, WCC is studying and understanding these issues in an attempt to find solutions. Our industry is multi-layered and multi-talented. It is not a normal kind of workplace. So, it is going to take some time. But the discussion must begin and we have started working towards that. It is possible if we put our heads together. But the first step is to accept that problems exist. Only then can solutions be found.

Has the Malayalam film industry pitted the women against the men? You need to be a team when you are making a film. The Malayalam film industry has carved its own identity in the international arena. Malayalis’ identity abroad is through their cinema and literature. So, we must respect that. So, this parity, pitting men against women, is made-up. In earlier days, the women didn’t speak up. Today, girls are speaking up and saying enough is enough. If they do not feel happy or safe at their jobs, what is the point? Today, the youth are very well-educated and well-informed. I sit with the group of women and young girls in WCC and feel proud. These girls are not going to keep quiet. The men have a problem with that. I feel the women have grown in their thinking but the men have stayed the same way. I don’t want to generalise. We do work with men who have supported us but there is one group that has existed in the patriarchal, feudalistic thought.

Let’s talk about the other forms of exploitation such as contracts not being honoured, income disparity, etc. The lead actor gets the largest paycheck, apart from the director. To the extent that people are working in this industry for ₹500 a day as casual labourers. How do we start thinking about bridging this? It is a difficult issue and we are looking into it. The payment to people who work on a film is influenced by the demand-supply forces of the market. Alongside this, we are also talking about other labourers such as junior artists, dancers, etc. Dancers are taken care of by their unions but gender-based pay disparity still persists. In the case of assistant directors, there is the associate director, the continuity director….four to five of them are on the same level. But woman are paid less. So, when gender-based pay parity exists in a space where all individuals are working for the same number of hours, it is unacceptable. So, we must understand and find solutions for this because the difference is too large. You can make a film with the money that you pay the star.

Coming back to the other recommendations which have been made such as toilet facilities, bio toilets, etc., producers are pushing back on account of heightened costs. How do you view this? I think we need to start budgeting and identify the important facilities. Whether it is toilet facilities, space to change, etc. In an age where there are cameras everywhere, safe spaces are essential. There should also be proper food. All this should be a part of the budget. Decisions about how much to pay stars should follow that.

Every film industry in India has a similar systemic issue. Why are such issues not being talked about? Also, what has been your experience working in other State’s film industries? Film industries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have started talking about replicating the Hema Committee report and the WCC. It’s a ripple effect, which is good because everyone must have dignity in the work that we do.

Nadigar Sangam (the union for film, television, and stage actors of Tamil Nadu) has talked about sexual exploitation and the need to curtail it. Discussions are also happening in the industry. But the superstars are not saying anything. Should the Tamil film industry start talking about this more? I don’t know about a report because I don’t know if we are mature enough for one. But we need to do certain things about safety. Whatever we do now is percolating towards our children who are coming into the industry. So, the generations after us will appreciate this. We must think practically to make that change. Let us not fight it. I keep coming back to that same point---sit at a table, converse and find solutions, because one head cannot do it.

Why are you not asking for legislation? It may not be possible in Tamil Nadu but it is in Kerala. After all, it was the CM who appointed the committee. We will think about it. It is a good suggestion.