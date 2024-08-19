Published : Aug 19, 2024 17:44 IST - 4 MINS READ

The Justice Hema Committee report released on August 19 sheds light on the widespread and persistent sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry, with many alleging they were subjected to unwanted advances even before commencing work.

The report highlighted the widespread nature of the issue, sparking concerns about the safety and well-being of female professionals in the industry.

The much-awaited report of the Justice Hema Committee, the government-appointed panel in 2019 that studied issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, comprises explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment being faced by women. A copy of the report was given to the media under the RTI Act after five years of its submission to the government.

Shocking revelations

In a series of shocking and shameful revelations, the report stated that female actors faced harassment, including instances where the doors of their rooms were knocked on by intoxicated individuals in the film industry. Many of them, who suffered sexual harassment, were reluctant to complain about this to the police due to fear, it said.

“The sky is full of mysteries, with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But scientific investigation revealed that the stars do not twinkle, nor does the moon look beautiful,” the report said. “Do not trust what you see; even salt looks like sugar,” the opening lines of the report said.

The women actors who are ready to compromise are given code names, and those who are not ready to compromise are pushed out of the field, as per the report.

The commission said that it was “shocked to hear the sexual harassment stories” revealed to it by women working in the Malayalam film industry. “The offer to act or for doing any other job in cinema comes to a woman coupled with demand for sexual favours. As I already mentioned, the woman would be asked to adjust and compromise, thereby she is asked to surrender to sexual demands,” the report said.

The panel report also alleged that the Malayalam film industry is under the control of a “criminal gang”. The report has categorically mentioned that the police should register FIRs against crimes that are being committed in the industry, and many are not coming out fearing for their lives.

Kerala government did not prevent release of report: Minister

On August 17, State Culture Minister Saji Cherian said that the Kerala government did not prevent the release of the Justice K. Hema Committee report. Cherian said that the State Information Commission and the Kerala High Court directed the State Public Information Officer (SPIO) to release the report after redacting certain portions of it.

“The SPIO has been authorised to release the report. The officer will do so within the stipulated time. Is the time over? If it is not done within the time given, it can be questioned in the High Court,” the Minister said in response to queries as to why the report was not released on August 17.

The Minister made it clear that neither the State government nor its Culture department nor the film industry have any role with regard to releasing the committee’s findings. “The government is not against release of the findings,” he added.

His reaction came in the wake of news reports that the release of the committee’s findings had been delayed again as the government was waiting for the outcome of an actress’ plea against its publication. The actress Ranjini, who had given statements to the committee, moved the High Court reportedly raising concerns about the contents of the report.

Earlier, the publication of the report, which was to be released on July 24, was put on hold by the Kerala High Court on a plea moved by a Malayalam film producer. Subsequently, the High Court dismissed the plea on August 13 and directed the government to make the report public within a week from then.

Panel constituted in 2019

The panel was formed after the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in Malayalam cinema. Even though the report was filed in 2019, the delay behind its release was attributed to the information being of a sensitive nature.

The actress-survivor who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films was allegedly abducted and molested in her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the case. Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, was also arrested and sent to jail. He was released after the court granted him bail. The case is pending.

(with inputs from PTI)