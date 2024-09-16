Published : Sep 16, 2024 17:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

The Justice Hema Committee report released in August shed light on the widespread and persistent nature of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. The report’s revelations have sparked a host of reactions, dividing both the industry and the society at large. The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a group of women from the industry initially formed in response to a woman actor being abducted and sexually assaulted in February 2017, has been at the forefront of advocating the release of the report and its findings.

Bina Paul, multiple National Award and Kerala State Film Award-winning film editor, is one of the WCC’s prominent faces. In an interview with Frontline, she says that the collective’s biggest achievement was putting gender issues on the agenda and hopes that the industry can come together to bring about systemic change.