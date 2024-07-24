Every hour, six people die of snake bite in India: Herpetologist Sumanth Bindumadhav

Published : Jul 24, 2024 17:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Sumanth Bindumadhav reveals startling figures: 10 lakh snakebite cases annually, resulting in 58,000 deaths - that’s six lives lost every hour. The burden falls heavily on farmers and rural labourers, with far-reaching socioeconomic impacts. From venom variations across regions to antivenom shortages and deeply rooted cultural beliefs, the challenges snake through India’s healthcare system.

As Karnataka becomes the first State to make snakebites a notifiable disease, Bindumadhav discusses the potential for data-driven solutions. He also shares simple yet effective prevention strategies and emphasizes the need for a multi-departmental approach to tackle this venomous problem.