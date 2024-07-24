Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

Every hour, six people die of snake bite in India: Herpetologist Sumanth Bindumadhav

WATCH:
As Karnataka becomes the first State to make snakebites a notifiable disease, Bindumadhav discusses the potential for data-driven solutions. | Video Credit: Interview: Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed; Interview; Camera: Rabi Debnath; Editing: Samson Ronald K; Supervising producer: Jinoy Jose P.

Snakebites claim more lives in India than all other animal-related deaths combined, yet this crisis remains largely invisible.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 17:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed

Sumanth Bindumadhav reveals startling figures: 10 lakh snakebite cases annually, resulting in 58,000 deaths - that’s six lives lost every hour. The burden falls heavily on farmers and rural labourers, with far-reaching socioeconomic impacts. From venom variations across regions to antivenom shortages and deeply rooted cultural beliefs, the challenges snake through India’s healthcare system.

As Karnataka becomes the first State to make snakebites a notifiable disease, Bindumadhav discusses the potential for data-driven solutions. He also shares simple yet effective prevention strategies and emphasizes the need for a multi-departmental approach to tackle this venomous problem. 

Stories that help you connect the dots

CLIMATE CHANGE —THE LEDE

India’s record heatwave vows to return: Can we survive the next?

Divya Gandhi
In India, 2023 was the second warmest year after 2016, and the duration of its heatwaves has increased by about three days in the last 30 years.
Climate Change

Editor’s Note: We need a bigger, better heat action plan

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment