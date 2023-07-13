New books on the shelves

Published : Jul 13, 2023 11:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Unspoken

Sharmistha Gooptu

‎Simon & Schuster

Rs.450

Aisha’s father had been deeply in love with her mother and theirs was almost the perfect marriage. Yet, at 64, afflicted with dementia, Mrs G begins to speak about people with whom she seems to have led a double life. A tale of memory, morality and illness that travels from Kolkata to Benaras.

___

The Starved

Mangalu Charan Biswal; translated by Nirjharini Tripathy

Hachette

Rs.399

In the bucolic landscape of undivided Sambalpur, five Bajnias—professional rural folk performers—lead a life of poverty, social discrimination, addiction and illiteracy. As the interest in folk music declines and farmlands dry up, the lives of the marginalised become harder, more unbearable.

___

Sons of Darkness

Gourav Mohanty

Bloomsbury

Rs.699

Described as a “‘grimdark’ fantasy reimagining” of the Mahabharata, here the Mathuran Republic, led by Krishna and Satyabhama, has been laid low by violent confrontations with the Magadhan empire. Sinister queens, naive kings, pious assassins and predatory priests conspire as the republic falls apart.

___

Dreams of a Healthy India: Democratic Healthcare in Post-Covid Times

Edited by Ritu Priya and Syeda Hameed

Vintage

Rs.699

The ninth volume in the Rethinking India series, published in collaboration with the Samruddha Bharat Foundation, this book calls for a reassessment of the popular image of health care as medical care alone, and uncovers the complex systemic processes that influence people’s health in their everyday lives.

___

Kasauli Art Centre, 1976–1991

Belinder Dhanoa

Sher-Gil Sundaram Arts Foundation-Tulika Books

Rs.3,000

Ivy Lodge, Vivan Sundaram’s family residence in Kasauli, served as a nerve centre for Indian art and culture for well over a decade from the mid 1970a onwards. Belinder Dhanoa contextualises the experiments in visual arts, and the inception of the Journal of Arts & Ideas and what it meant for the cultural scene in India through the particularity of what took place at Kasauli.

___

Disgrace: Global Reflections on Sexual Violence

Joanna Bourke

Rs.599

Speaking Tiger

This unprecedented study of rape culture delves into the factors that enable violence—including institutions, ideologies, and practices—and at the same time gives voice to survivors and activists, drawing inspiration from their struggles.

___

