New books on the shelves

Unspoken
Sharmistha Gooptu
Simon & Schuster
Rs.450
Aisha’s father had been deeply in love with her mother and theirs was almost the perfect marriage. Yet, at 64, afflicted with dementia, Mrs G begins to speak about people with whom she seems to have led a double life. A tale of memory, morality and illness that travels from Kolkata to Benaras.
The Starved
Mangalu Charan Biswal; translated by Nirjharini Tripathy
Hachette
Rs.399
In the bucolic landscape of undivided Sambalpur, five Bajnias—professional rural folk performers—lead a life of poverty, social discrimination, addiction and illiteracy. As the interest in folk music declines and farmlands dry up, the lives of the marginalised become harder, more unbearable.
Sons of Darkness
Gourav Mohanty
Bloomsbury
Rs.699
Described as a “‘grimdark’ fantasy reimagining” of the Mahabharata, here the Mathuran Republic, led by Krishna and Satyabhama, has been laid low by violent confrontations with the Magadhan empire. Sinister queens, naive kings, pious assassins and predatory priests conspire as the republic falls apart.
Dreams of a Healthy India: Democratic Healthcare in Post-Covid Times
Edited by Ritu Priya and Syeda Hameed
Vintage
Rs.699
The ninth volume in the Rethinking India series, published in collaboration with the Samruddha Bharat Foundation, this book calls for a reassessment of the popular image of health care as medical care alone, and uncovers the complex systemic processes that influence people’s health in their everyday lives.
Kasauli Art Centre, 1976–1991
Belinder Dhanoa
Sher-Gil Sundaram Arts Foundation-Tulika Books
Rs.3,000
Ivy Lodge, Vivan Sundaram’s family residence in Kasauli, served as a nerve centre for Indian art and culture for well over a decade from the mid 1970a onwards. Belinder Dhanoa contextualises the experiments in visual arts, and the inception of the Journal of Arts & Ideas and what it meant for the cultural scene in India through the particularity of what took place at Kasauli.
Disgrace: Global Reflections on Sexual Violence
Joanna Bourke
Rs.599
Speaking Tiger
This unprecedented study of rape culture delves into the factors that enable violence—including institutions, ideologies, and practices—and at the same time gives voice to survivors and activists, drawing inspiration from their struggles.
Wish List
The Glow
Jessie Gaynor
Random House
Dust Child
Que Mai Phan Nguyen
Algonquin Books
The Four Corners of the Heart: An Unfinished Novel
Françoise Sagan, translated by Sophie R. Lewis
Amazon Crossing
The Bookbinder of Jericho
Pip Williams
Chatto & Windus
Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI
David Grann
Doubleday
A Myriad of Tongues: How Languages Reveal Differences in How We Think
Caleb Everett
Harvard University Press
The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror Cinema from Fodder to Oscar
Robin R. Means Coleman and Mark H. Harris
Saga Press
The Cat’s Meow: How Cats Evolved from the Savanna to Your Sofa
Jonathan B. Losos
Viking
