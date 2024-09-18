This Strange Eventful History
Claire Messud
Fleet
Rs.899
This historical novel set in 1940 follows the family of Gaston Cassar as they are dispersed by the war. They journey across Salonica and Algeria, the US, Cuba, Canada, Argentina, Australia and France, searching for a home and seeking to be reunited. War, politics, faith, family, and desire come together in this 2024 Booker longlisted novel.
___
Loka
S.B. Divya
Hachette India
Rs.599
In the futuristic world of this novel, Akshaya, a resident of Planet Meru, and the hybrid daughter of a human mother and an alloy, goes on a tour of Planet Earth with her bestie. There are wonders galore, but also unwelcoming humans. The wild quest makes Akshaya discover the meaning of humanity.
___
Also Read | New books on the shelves
Missy
Raghav Rao
Vintage Books
Rs. 699
Savi, from St Ursula’s convent in Madras, escapes her destiny to land up in Chicago. There she becomes a respected figure in the South Asian community until a stranger appears to put her world in disarray. Blurbed as a “haunting tale about the impossibility of escaping the shadow of the past.”
___
When People Rise in Protest
Mobilising for Equal Citizenship in India
Zoya Hasan and Avishek Jha
Three Essays Collective
Rs.650
The nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019-2020 became a metaphor not just for minority rights but also for the safeguarding of the Constitution and Indian democracy. From the singular role of students, the leadership of women including in Shaheen Bagh, and the cultural expressions of the intelligentsia and artists, this book looks at the many ways these protests were a landmark in political movements in independent India.
___
Engineering a Nation
The Life and Career of M. Visvesvaraya
Aparajith Ramnath
Penguin
Rs.1,299
An ardent technocrat and an early proponent of economic planning and industrialization, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (1861–1962) was arguably the most famous Indian engineer of the 20th century. To explore Visvesvaraya’s life and work, this book argues, is to understand the emergence of the Indian nation itself.
___
From The King’s Table to Street Food
A Food History of Delhi
Pushpesh Pant
Speaking Tiger
Rs.699
Who is an asli Dilliwala true-blue Delhizen and what is his cuisine? Pushpesh Pant takes us on a delightful culinary journey of each period of Delhi’s history, from the Mahabharata’s Indraprastha to present-day Delhi, through the Sultanate, the Mughal Empire and the British Raj, that is as much a feast to be enjoyed as the food he describes.
___
Also Read | New books on the shelves
Fiction
The Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story
Olga Tokarczuk, translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones
Fitzcarraldo Editions
___
One Thousand & One
Kari Hukkila, translated by David Hackston
Contra Mundum Press
___
Annihilation
Michel Houellebecq
Picador
___
Hombrecito
Santiago Jose Sanchez
Riverhead Books
___
Non-fiction
Smart University: Student Surveillance in the Digital Age
Lindsay Weinberg
John Hopkins University Press
___
Tove Jansson: Life, Art, Words
Boel Westin, translated by Silvester Mazzarella
University of Minnesota Press
___
How We Break: Navigating the Wear and Tear of Living
Vincent Deary
Allen Lane
___
Blood: The Science, Medicine, and Mythology of Menstruation
Dr. Jen Gunter
Citadel
COMMents
SHARE