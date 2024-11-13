The Story of Eve: Selected Poems
Zehra Nigah, translated by Rakhshanda Jalil
Speaking Tiger
Rs.499
One of the foremost Urdu poets today, Zehra Nigah (born 1935) engages with seemingly unpoetical themes—war crimes against women, female infanticide, stifling Shariah laws—as well as with subjects like love and relationship. This selection has her best-known nazms and ghazals, translated into English.
___
Goddess of the River
Vaishnavi Patel
Little, Brown
Rs.599
Goddess Ganga is cursed to become mortal. The moment she is freed of the curse is also the moment when she has to leave her mortal son, prince Devavrata, behind. Vaishnavi Patel brings out the nuances of the Mahabharata story in her retelling.
___
The Mighty Red
Louise Erdrich
Corsair
Rs.799
As the economic crisis of 2008-2009 grips the farming communities of the Red River Valley, lives of people are changed irrevocably. The new novel by the Pulitzer-winning author is about “our tattered bond with the earth, and about love in all of its absurdity and splendour.”
___
The Other Mohan In Britain’s Indian Ocean Empire: A Personal Journey into History
Amrita Shah
HarperCollins
Rs.699
On a quest to understand why her great-grandfather, Mohanlal, set sail for South Africa from pre-independent India, Amrita Shah takes the reader into an era of unprecedented global mobility. This rigorously researched book is at once a travelogue, memoir, and a sweeping history of the Indian diaspora in the Indian Ocean.
___
Mad About Cuba: A Malayali Revisits the Revolution
Ullekh N.P.
Penguin India
Rs.399
A veteran Indian journalist’s intimate yet objective portrait of an island nation that has made remarkable strides in public health, biotechnology, and agriculture in spite of being crippled by American sanctions for over six decades.
___
Thanuja: A Memoir of Migration and Transition
Thanuja Singam, translated by Kiran Keshavamurthy
Bloomsbury
Rs.599
This first ever memoir of a Sri Lankan Tamil transwoman maps a life complicated by migration and gender transition. It is simultaneously the transcontinental journey of a refugee claiming citizenship and a transwoman claiming her body and dignity.
___
Fiction
The Last Dream
Pedro Almodvar, translated by Frank Wynne
Harpervia
___
Practice
Rosalind Brown
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
___
If Only
Vigdis Hjorth, translated by Charlotte Barslund
Verso Books
___
We Solve Murders
Richard Osman
Pamela Dorman Books
___
Non-fiction
Night of Power: The Betrayal of the Middle East
Robert Fisk
Fourth Estate
___
Waning Crescent: The Rise and Fall of Global Islam
Faisal Devji
Yale University Press
___
Islamesque: The Forgotten Craftsmen Who Built Europe’s Medieval Monuments
Diana Darke
Hurst Publishers
___
Critical Insights on Colonial Modes of Seeing Cattle in India (1850-1980): Tracing the Pre-History of Green and White Revolutions
Himanshu Upadhyaya
Springer
COMMents
SHARE