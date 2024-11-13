Published : Nov 13, 2024 11:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

The Story of Eve: Selected Poems

Zehra Nigah, translated by Rakhshanda Jalil

Speaking Tiger

Rs.499

One of the foremost Urdu poets today, Zehra Nigah (born 1935) engages with seemingly unpoetical themes—war crimes against women, female infanticide, stifling Shariah laws—as well as with subjects like love and relationship. This selection has her best-known nazms and ghazals, translated into English.

Goddess of the River

Vaishnavi Patel

Little, Brown

Rs.599

Goddess Ganga is cursed to become mortal. The moment she is freed of the curse is also the moment when she has to leave her mortal son, prince Devavrata, behind. Vaishnavi Patel brings out the nuances of the Mahabharata story in her retelling.

The Mighty Red

Louise Erdrich

‎Corsair

Rs.799

As the economic crisis of 2008-2009 grips the farming communities of the Red River Valley, lives of people are changed irrevocably. The new novel by the Pulitzer-winning author is about “our tattered bond with the earth, and about love in all of its absurdity and splendour.”

The Other Mohan In Britain’s Indian Ocean Empire: A Personal Journey into History

Amrita Shah

HarperCollins

Rs.699

On a quest to understand why her great-grandfather, Mohanlal, set sail for South Africa from pre-independent India, Amrita Shah takes the reader into an era of unprecedented global mobility. This rigorously researched book is at once a travelogue, memoir, and a sweeping history of the Indian diaspora in the Indian Ocean.

Mad About Cuba: A Malayali Revisits the Revolution

Ullekh N.P.

Penguin India

Rs.399

A veteran Indian journalist’s intimate yet objective portrait of an island nation that has made remarkable strides in public health, biotechnology, and agriculture in spite of being crippled by American sanctions for over six decades.

Thanuja: A Memoir of Migration and Transition

Thanuja Singam, translated by Kiran Keshavamurthy

Bloomsbury

Rs.599

This first ever memoir of a Sri Lankan Tamil transwoman maps a life complicated by migration and gender transition. It is simultaneously the transcontinental journey of a refugee claiming citizenship and a transwoman claiming her body and dignity.

Fiction

The Last Dream

Pedro Almodvar, translated by Frank Wynne

Harpervia

Practice

Rosalind Brown

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

If Only

Vigdis Hjorth, translated by Charlotte Barslund

Verso Books

We Solve Murders

Richard Osman

Pamela Dorman Books

Non-fiction

Night of Power: The Betrayal of the Middle East

Robert Fisk

Fourth Estate

Waning Crescent: The Rise and Fall of Global Islam

Faisal Devji

Yale University Press

Islamesque: The Forgotten Craftsmen Who Built Europe’s Medieval Monuments

Diana Darke

Hurst Publishers

Critical Insights on Colonial Modes of Seeing Cattle in India (1850-1980): Tracing the Pre-History of Green and White Revolutions

Himanshu Upadhyaya

Springer