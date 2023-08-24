New books on the shelves

Published : Aug 24, 2023 11:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

Susanna’s Granthapura

Ajai P. Mangattu, translated by Catherine Thankamma

India Viking

Rs.499

First published in Malayalam in 2019, Susanna’s Granthapura celebrates the bonds that bind people who have the love of reading and books in common. possibility of finding an unfinished manuscript by a long-forgotten writer fascinates Ali and Abhi to the extent that they undertake a journey to a faraway town in Kerala.

The Helicopters are Down

Indira Parthasarathy, translated by Andy Sundaresan

Hachette India

Rs.499

In Delhi of the 1970s, Amirtham decides to woo a young theatre actress, convinced that his marriage is dull. Then he struggles hilariously in the net he has woven himself in this endearing and heartbreaking novel by the Tamil literary icon, Indira Parthasarathy.

Ela’s Unfinished Business

Gayatri

HarperCollins India

Rs.399

Nothing happens in the quaint hill town, Beri Shola, till beautiful and well-connected Rose is murdered just before the much-awaited annual flower show. A new patient stumbles into the office of the therapist, Piu, convinced that she has murdered someone.

Shades of Blue: Connecting the Drops in India’s Cities

Harini Nagendra and Seema Mundoli

India Viking

Rs.499

A compelling book on India’s water crisis, interspersed with anthropological, legal and scientific vignettes, which take us on a panoramic view of the water bodies of India and rings a timely knell for saving the very ecological systems that have sustained us for ages.

ULFA: The Mirage of Dawn

Rajeev Bhattacharyya

HarperCollins

Rs.599

This is the untold story of the outlawed separatist outfit United Liberation Front of Asom, from its inception in the historic Assam Movement of the early 1980s the present when a peace process is on between a faction led by its chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa and the government.

Insurgent Feminisms: Writing War

Edited by Bhakti Shringarpure and Veruska Cantelli

Zubaan

Rs. 995

Comprising reportage, fiction, memoir, poetry and conversations by over 60 writers, this anthology dares to disobey the rules of stereotypical war reportage. There are no paeans to courageous soldiers here, nor pat nationalist rhetoric, nor bravado about saving lives. Its perspectives emerge from the raw and meticulous language of witnessing, and in the desire to render the space of conflict in radically different ways.

Wish List

This Other Eden

Paul Harding

W.W. Norton & Co Inc

So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men

Claire Keegan

Grove Press

Out of Sri Lanka: Tamil, Sinhala and English poetry from Sri Lanka and its diasporas

Edited by Vidyan Ravinthiran, Seni Seneviratne and Shash Trevett

Bloodaxe Books

Bengal Hound

Rahad Abir

Gaudy Boy, LLC

The Art of Libromancy: On Selling Books and Reading Books in the Twenty-First Century

By Josh Cook

Biblioasis

Writing for Their Lives: America’s Pioneering Female Science Journalists

By Marcel Chotkowski LaFollette

The MIT Press

They Called Us Exceptional:And Other Lies

Prachi Gupta

Crown

Saving Freud: The Rescuers Who Brought Him to Freedom

Andrew Nagorski

Simon & Schuster