New books on the shelves

Susanna’s Granthapura
Ajai P. Mangattu, translated by Catherine Thankamma
India Viking
Rs.499
First published in Malayalam in 2019, Susanna’s Granthapura celebrates the bonds that bind people who have the love of reading and books in common. possibility of finding an unfinished manuscript by a long-forgotten writer fascinates Ali and Abhi to the extent that they undertake a journey to a faraway town in Kerala.
___
The Helicopters are Down
Indira Parthasarathy, translated by Andy Sundaresan
Hachette India
Rs.499
In Delhi of the 1970s, Amirtham decides to woo a young theatre actress, convinced that his marriage is dull. Then he struggles hilariously in the net he has woven himself in this endearing and heartbreaking novel by the Tamil literary icon, Indira Parthasarathy.
___
Ela’s Unfinished Business
Gayatri
HarperCollins India
Rs.399
Nothing happens in the quaint hill town, Beri Shola, till beautiful and well-connected Rose is murdered just before the much-awaited annual flower show. A new patient stumbles into the office of the therapist, Piu, convinced that she has murdered someone.
___
Shades of Blue: Connecting the Drops in India’s Cities
Harini Nagendra and Seema Mundoli
India Viking
Rs.499
A compelling book on India’s water crisis, interspersed with anthropological, legal and scientific vignettes, which take us on a panoramic view of the water bodies of India and rings a timely knell for saving the very ecological systems that have sustained us for ages.
___
ULFA: The Mirage of Dawn
Rajeev Bhattacharyya
HarperCollins
Rs.599
This is the untold story of the outlawed separatist outfit United Liberation Front of Asom, from its inception in the historic Assam Movement of the early 1980s the present when a peace process is on between a faction led by its chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa and the government.
___
Insurgent Feminisms: Writing War
Edited by Bhakti Shringarpure and Veruska Cantelli
Zubaan
Rs. 995
Comprising reportage, fiction, memoir, poetry and conversations by over 60 writers, this anthology dares to disobey the rules of stereotypical war reportage. There are no paeans to courageous soldiers here, nor pat nationalist rhetoric, nor bravado about saving lives. Its perspectives emerge from the raw and meticulous language of witnessing, and in the desire to render the space of conflict in radically different ways.
___
Wish List
This Other Eden
Paul Harding
W.W. Norton & Co Inc
___
So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men
Claire Keegan
Grove Press
___
Out of Sri Lanka: Tamil, Sinhala and English poetry from Sri Lanka and its diasporas
Edited by Vidyan Ravinthiran, Seni Seneviratne and Shash Trevett
Bloodaxe Books
___
Bengal Hound
Rahad Abir
Gaudy Boy, LLC
___
The Art of Libromancy: On Selling Books and Reading Books in the Twenty-First Century
By Josh Cook
Biblioasis
___
Writing for Their Lives: America’s Pioneering Female Science Journalists
By Marcel Chotkowski LaFollette
The MIT Press
___
They Called Us Exceptional:And Other Lies
Prachi Gupta
Crown
___
Saving Freud: The Rescuers Who Brought Him to Freedom
Andrew Nagorski
Simon & Schuster
COMMents
Follow Us
SHARE