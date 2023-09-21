New books on the shelves

Won’t You Stay, Radhika?
Usha Priyamvada, translated by Daisy Rockwell
Speaking Tiger
Rs.350
First published in 1967, Usha Priyamvada’s book explores the inner life of a woman who tries to escape fraying family relations by going abroad for studies. When she returns, her family barely acknowledges her arrival, leaving her in a state of perpetual listlessness and unbelonging.
A Woman Burnt
Imayam, translated by G.J.V. Prasad
Simon & Schuster India
Rs.499
Revathi, an engineer, marries Ravi, an auto driver, against her family’s wishes. As her life falls apart, it lays bare the insidious ways in which class, caste and misogyny control our lives and rob us of humanity.
Crook Manifesto
Colson Whitehead
Fleet
Rs.799
The bestselling author of Harlem Shuffle continues his Harlem saga in this novel about 1970s New York where the streets are lined with garbage, and crime is at an all-time high. Ray Carney and his violent partner in crime, Pepper, navigate a world of drug dealers, hustlers, mobsters, and hit men with great panache.
Intimacy and Injury: In the wake of #MeToo in India and South Africa
Edited by Nicky Falkof, Shilpa Phadke, Srila Roy
Zubaan
Rs.975
Using the lens of the #MeToo movement, the authors track the histories of feminist organising in South Africa and India, paving new directions for scholarly debates and solidarity in and across the global south.
Hailing the State: Indian Democracy Between Elections
Lisa Mitchell
Permanent Black
Rs.695
Moving beyond an exclusive focus on electoral processes, Lisa Mitchell argues that to understand democracy, both in India and beyond, we must also pay attention to what occurs between elections, thereby revising our understanding of what is possible for democratic action around the world.
Women in the Wild: Stories of India’s Most Brilliant Women Wildlife Biologists
Anita Mani
Juggernaut
Rs.499
This is the story of pioneers such as ‘Turtle Girl’ J. Vijaya, Jamal Ara, Divya Mudappa, and Uma Ramakrishnan, their journeys across the length and breadth of India’s forests, rivers, oceans, mountains, and, more importantly, through the glass ceiling.
Fiction
The Museum of Human History
Rebekah Bergman
Tin House Books
Evil Eye
Etaf Rum
Harper
Gods and Monsters: Mythological Poems
Ana Sampson, illustrated by Chris Riddell
Pan Macmillan
Pearl
Siân Hughes
Picador India
Non-fiction
The Lumumba Plot: The Secret History of the CIA and a Cold War Assassination
Stuart A. Reid
Knopf
Moving Mountains: Writing Nature through Illness and Disability
Louise Kenward
Footnote Press
Traders and Tinkers: Bazaars in the Global Economy
Maitrayee Deka
The Stanford University Press
Childhoods & Leisure: Cross-Cultural and Inter-Disciplinary Dialogues
Edited by Utsa Mukherjee
Palgrave MacMillan
