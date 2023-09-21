New books on the shelves

Published : Sep 21, 2023 11:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Won’t You Stay, Radhika?

Usha Priyamvada, translated by Daisy Rockwell

Speaking Tiger

Rs.350

First published in 1967, Usha Priyamvada’s book explores the inner life of a woman who tries to escape fraying family relations by going abroad for studies. When she returns, her family barely acknowledges her arrival, leaving her in a state of perpetual listlessness and unbelonging.

A Woman Burnt

Imayam, translated by G.J.V. Prasad

Simon & Schuster India

Rs.499

Revathi, an engineer, marries Ravi, an auto driver, against her family’s wishes. As her life falls apart, it lays bare the insidious ways in which class, caste and misogyny control our lives and rob us of humanity.

Crook Manifesto

Colson Whitehead

Fleet

Rs.799

The bestselling author of Harlem Shuffle continues his Harlem saga in this novel about 1970s New York where the streets are lined with garbage, and crime is at an all-time high. Ray Carney and his violent partner in crime, Pepper, navigate a world of drug dealers, hustlers, mobsters, and hit men with great panache.

Intimacy and Injury: In the wake of #MeToo in India and South Africa

Edited by Nicky Falkof, Shilpa Phadke, Srila Roy

Zubaan

Rs.975

Using the lens of the #MeToo movement, the authors track the histories of feminist organising in South Africa and India, paving new directions for scholarly debates and solidarity in and across the global south.

Hailing the State: Indian Democracy Between Elections

Lisa Mitchell

Permanent Black

Rs.695

Moving beyond an exclusive focus on electoral processes, Lisa Mitchell argues that to understand democracy, both in India and beyond, we must also pay attention to what occurs between elections, thereby revising our understanding of what is possible for democratic action around the world.

Women in the Wild: Stories of India’s Most Brilliant Women Wildlife Biologists

Anita Mani

Juggernaut

Rs.499

This is the story of pioneers such as ‘Turtle Girl’ J. Vijaya, Jamal Ara, Divya Mudappa, and Uma Ramakrishnan, their journeys across the length and breadth of India’s forests, rivers, oceans, mountains, and, more importantly, through the glass ceiling.

Fiction

The Museum of Human History

Rebekah Bergman

Tin House Books

Evil Eye

Etaf Rum

Harper

Gods and Monsters: Mythological Poems

Ana Sampson, illustrated by Chris Riddell

Pan Macmillan

Pearl

Siân Hughes

Picador India

Non-fiction

The Lumumba Plot: The Secret History of the CIA and a Cold War Assassination

Stuart A. Reid

Knopf

Moving Mountains: Writing Nature through Illness and Disability

Louise Kenward

Footnote Press

Traders and Tinkers: Bazaars in the Global Economy

Maitrayee Deka

The Stanford University Press

Childhoods & Leisure: Cross-Cultural and Inter-Disciplinary Dialogues

Edited by Utsa Mukherjee

Palgrave MacMillan