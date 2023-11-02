New books on the shelves

Published : Nov 02, 2023 11:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

The Song of The Sky Tree

Nandita Basu

Simon & Schuster India

Rs. 799

This graphic novel is a story of growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, finding oneself amidst life’s turmoil and becoming a vet, for the love of animals. The atmosphere of the 1980s, with favourite songs playing on cassettes, will ring a bell for many.

___

Rescuing a River Breeze

Mrinalini Harchandrai

Bloomsbury India

Rs. 599

Longlisted for the McKitterick Prize 2021, the novel is set in Panjim, during the last days of Portuguese rule in Goa. The story is inspired by the author’s mother’s experience as a young girl in Panjim at the time of Goa’s annexation by India.

___

Celestial: A Love Poem

Abhay K.

Mapin

Rs.1,199

In 100 rhyming couplets, the poet seeks his beloved, who is playing a game of hide-and-seek all over the universe. So he embarks on a journey to all the 88 star constellations visible from the earth, revealing their mysteries in the process. The book has exquisite illustrations of 46 constellations by the 10th-century Persian astronomer, Abd al-Rahman al-Sufi.

___

Three Countries, Three Lives: A Doctor’s Story

Lindy Rajan Cartner

Aleph Book Company

Rs.799

Lindy Rajan Cartner, a Tamil doctor who was born in Rangoon, grew up in British India and moved to the UK in the 1960s, looks back at her life’s journey in this memoir which offers an acute insight into life under the Raj, the racial prejudices of both British and Indian society, and the changing lives of women in this transformative period of history.

___

Food Journeys: Stories from the Heart

Edited by Joel Rodrigues & Dolly Kikon

Zubaan

Rs.1,500

Feminist anthropologist Dolly Kikon and peace researcher Joel Rodrigues present a wide-ranging set of stories and essays accompanied by recipes that explore how food and eating allow us to find joy and strength while navigating a violent history of militarisation in north-eastern India.

___

Gender and Modernity in Kerala: Politics, Praxes, Paradoxes

Meena T. Pillai

Orient BlackSwan

Rs.350

Engaging as it does with a range of questions including literary, cultural and digital discourses around women’s clothes, body, menstruation, education, vocation, writing, caste identities and everyday practices in Kerala, this volume of essays makes a compelling argument for re-reading India’s multiple modernities from the perspective of gender.

___

