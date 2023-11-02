New books on the shelves

The Song of The Sky Tree
Nandita Basu
Simon & Schuster India
Rs. 799
This graphic novel is a story of growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, finding oneself amidst life’s turmoil and becoming a vet, for the love of animals. The atmosphere of the 1980s, with favourite songs playing on cassettes, will ring a bell for many.
___
Rescuing a River Breeze
Mrinalini Harchandrai
Bloomsbury India
Rs. 599
Longlisted for the McKitterick Prize 2021, the novel is set in Panjim, during the last days of Portuguese rule in Goa. The story is inspired by the author’s mother’s experience as a young girl in Panjim at the time of Goa’s annexation by India.
___
Celestial: A Love Poem
Abhay K.
Mapin
Rs.1,199
In 100 rhyming couplets, the poet seeks his beloved, who is playing a game of hide-and-seek all over the universe. So he embarks on a journey to all the 88 star constellations visible from the earth, revealing their mysteries in the process. The book has exquisite illustrations of 46 constellations by the 10th-century Persian astronomer, Abd al-Rahman al-Sufi.
___
Three Countries, Three Lives: A Doctor’s Story
Lindy Rajan Cartner
Aleph Book Company
Rs.799
Lindy Rajan Cartner, a Tamil doctor who was born in Rangoon, grew up in British India and moved to the UK in the 1960s, looks back at her life’s journey in this memoir which offers an acute insight into life under the Raj, the racial prejudices of both British and Indian society, and the changing lives of women in this transformative period of history.
___
Food Journeys: Stories from the Heart
Edited by Joel Rodrigues & Dolly Kikon
Zubaan
Rs.1,500
Feminist anthropologist Dolly Kikon and peace researcher Joel Rodrigues present a wide-ranging set of stories and essays accompanied by recipes that explore how food and eating allow us to find joy and strength while navigating a violent history of militarisation in north-eastern India.
___
Gender and Modernity in Kerala: Politics, Praxes, Paradoxes
Meena T. Pillai
Orient BlackSwan
Rs.350
Engaging as it does with a range of questions including literary, cultural and digital discourses around women’s clothes, body, menstruation, education, vocation, writing, caste identities and everyday practices in Kerala, this volume of essays makes a compelling argument for re-reading India’s multiple modernities from the perspective of gender.
___
Fiction
A Shining
Jon Fosse, translated by Damion Searls
Transit Books
___
A Stroke of the Pen: The Lost Stories
Terry Pratchett
Harper
___
Do You Remember Being Born?
Sean Michaels
Astra House
___
Tremor
Teju Cole
Faber
___
Non-fiction
Alfie and Me: What Owls Know, What Humans Believe
Carl Safina
Norton
___
Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution
Cat Bohannon
Knopf
___
Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet
Taylor Lorenz
Simon & Schuster
___
Tupac Shakur: The Authorized Biography
Staci Robinson
Crown
