  • The shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan was born in Dumraon, Bihar, on March 21, 1916, and moved to Banaras when he was only a child.
  • The ease with which this Shia musician embraced the tenets of the Hindu faith seems improbable in the present day.
  • More than 16 years after his death, we must ask if he was an exemplar of Banarasi camaraderie or simply an outlier.
  • Ever since Aurangzeb destroyed the famed Vishweshwara temple in 1669, building Gyanvapi mosque in its stead, the mosque has been a Hindu-Muslim flashpoint, but it is only in recent months that the site has again become a hard line in the sand for those who want to reverse a historical wound.
  • Bismillah’s legacy is twofold: Not only had he taken the shehnai from the temple and wedding hall to the concert stage, he had also, with time, scaled the social ladder of Banaras.