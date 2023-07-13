Kartiki Gonsalves: ‘Building a community of documentary filmmakers is crucial’

Published : Jul 13, 2023 11:00 IST - 7 MINS READ

A natural history and social documentary photographer-turned-director, Kartiki Gonsalves made a remarkable entry into the film industry with her debut work, The Elephant Whisperers in December 2022. This 40-minute Netflix film earned her an Oscar for the Best Documentary Shortfilm and captivated audiences with its profoundly moving portrayal of the bond between humans and elephants. Set in the picturesque Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu, Gonsalves’ film followed the lives of Bomman and Bellie, and the couple’s endearing relationship with Raghu and Ammu, two orphaned elephants. Gonsalves spoke to Frontline on her journey as a documentary maker and India’s documentary culture in general. Excerpts:

Do you think the Academy award for The Elephant Whisperers will change the documentary culture in India? It will have a significant impact on the documentary culture in India. It is a simple, local story, and its success will empower young documentary filmmakers to tell local stories. The award may also change people's perception of the Oscars and demonstrate that winning is possible. All you need is a clear story and an honest approach to it.

How have Indian documentaries evolved over time? I wouldn’t say that documentaries have undergone significant changes, but there has been a shift in the audience and the market for this genre. Over the years, many people have produced beautiful documentaries, but the viewership landscape has transformed now. The funding for documentary films has been minimal. and this has discouraged potential entrants. Also, there are a limited number of film festivals dedicated to documentary filmmakers. So, the situation has remained largely the same. Last year, films like Smitten and Writing with Fire received international acclaim, inspiring more documentary makers to share their stories globally. Another crucial aspect is the shift from letting the Western world tell our stories to having our own people in India narrate them. In The Elephant Whisperers, the story unfolded organically in my backyard, where I grew up in the Nilgiris. If an outsider had told the story, it would have been different.

What is the situation of independent documentaries in India? The market for documentaries in India holds significant potential, as many individuals have captivating stories to share. However, there is a lack of funding, particularly for first-time directors. I consider myself fortunate to have secured support from Netflix for this project. The process of obtaining financial backing is arduous. Initially, they may doubt the story’s worth, and then question your ability to direct. This mindset must change because fresh storytelling often yields the finest results. Young talents bring forth a unique perspective, free from preconceived notions. Considering the stories we possess, there will always be storytellers, both fiction and nonfiction. However, the documentary space hasn’t received much limelight. I hope this changes.

Have streaming platforms had an impact on the documentary market? OTT (over-the-top) platforms entered the scene in a unique way, especially during the pandemic. They let users watch movies on the go, offering a level of convenience that TV can’t match. With the increasing number of platforms, there will be more opportunities for filmmakers.

Can the influx of big money and companies influence the freedom of documentary makers? In most cases they will. As an independent filmmaker, you have the freedom to pursue your vision, but there are trade-offs. Seeking funding often requires working within the guidelines set by the funding company. It’s about finding a balance and accepting the story you want to tell. While you should try to adhere to your vision as much as possible, negotiation is necessary as organisations have their own rules. Finding a collaborative team can facilitate the process and help reach an understanding where they support your creative vision. It’s not always easy, but it is achievable.

What do you think is the power of documentaries in influencing people’s sensibilities and motivating them to take action? Documentaries come in different types: scientific, emotional, and social ones focussing on people’s lives. When it comes to conservation, my goal with The Elephant Whisperers was to reach a large audience and appeal to the masses. Typically, people aren’t keen on watching documentaries because they see them as educational and often distressing. However, wildlife documentaries, including those about elephants, have the power to change people’s perspectives. When a story resonates with viewers, it automatically alters their perception of the featured animal. I’ve received countless messages from people who were unaware of certain aspects of elephants. Negative documentaries in the past have focussed on the harm caused by elephants, emphasising their dangerous and destructive nature. But every story has two sides. I’m for positive storytelling because in today’s dark world of conflicts, pandemics, and various other issues people need something uplifting and positive to counterbalance the negativity.

How have digital technologies impacted documentary making? As technology advances, the aim is to make it accessible and usable for everyone, including photography and filmmaking. Nowadays, there are plenty of cameras available, including the iPhone, which allow people to record great footage. It has given people the chance to capture things that were previously out of reach. Instagram and other digital platforms have created a demand for content, and influencers and social media users need specific tools to create that content. The process has become faster and more automated, and it has allowed people to capture a wide range of experiences. However, it’s not just about the gear. It’s about being present in the moment and effectively capturing it. On the other hand, with devices as small as phones capable of recording high-quality videos, the world can witness perspectives that were previously unseen. This is a positive aspect because people in remote parts of the world now have cell phones and can capture and share footage on platforms like Instagram. This has significantly changed our perception of the world. We now have access to sights and experiences that were unprecedented. However, there are certain negative aspects to consider. One of them is that it has given many individuals an unwarranted sense of confidence in claiming membership in this profession (documentary-makers). It is crucial to acknowledge the extraordinary skills possessed by true professionals who excel in their respective fields. These disciplines require a deep understanding of various concepts.

How effective is the government’s support for documentaries in the West, and what can we learn from them to implement here in India? When it comes to documentaries, the US boasts organisations such as National Geographic, The New Yorker, and others that have been funding documentaries for years. In the UK, we have the BBC and several others. However, the documentary scene in India is relatively nascent. The recent introduction of DocedgeKolkata in India marks a significant development. Consequently, there is a vast realm of uncharted territory that requires exploration, and we have numerous aspects to address and improve upon.